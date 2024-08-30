Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

Derby County take on Bristol City on matchday four of the Championship on Saturday. Both teams have won once this campaign, but Bristol are unbeaten, while Derby have lost twice.

Paul Warne's Derby are coming off a midweek shootout loss at Barrow in the EFL Cup second round. After a goalless 90 minutes at Holker Street, the Rams went down 3-2 in the ensuing shootout to bow out.

In their previous Championship outing, the 2023-24 League One runners-up lost 2-1 at Watford. Despite Ebou Adams breaking the deadlock for Derby inside two minutes, the hosts scored once in each half to take the win. With three points from as many games, Warne's side are 15th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Coventry City last week to stay unbeaten in the league. George Tanner's first-half opener for Bristol was cancelled out Kasey Palmer 14 minutes from time, leaving the Robins - who have five points - in seventh place in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, match prediction, and betting tips for the Derby-Bristol Championship game at Pride Park Stadium:

Derby County vs Bristol City head-to-head and key numbers

In 79 games across competitions, Derby lead Bristol 38-23 but lost their last meeting 3-1 aat home in the Championship in April 2022.

The Rams have won just once in their last six meetings with Bristol since August 2019, losing five times, including the last two.

Derby have been in imperious form at home across competitions, winning their last eight games since the previous season.

Bristol have won once in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Derby: L-L-W-W-L; Bristol: D-W-L-W-L

Derby County vs Bristol City prediction

Bristol have made a slightly better start to the campaign than Derby. But the Rams will fancy their chances at home, where they haven't dropped a point since a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in League One in February.

However, the Robins - who haven't lost in the league this season - have had Derby's number in recent meetings, winning twice in their last three league visits to Pride Park.

While Derby are looking to win eight straight home games for the first time since 1996, their recent head-to-head record against Bristol doesn't inspire much confidence. However, considering their brilliant recent home form - winning both games across competitions this season - expect a share of the spoils.

Pick: Derby County 1-1 Bristol City

Derby County vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: No (The Robins haven't had a shutout in their last five competitive games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

