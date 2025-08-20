Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2025

Derby County will host Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their league season and will be looking to turn a corner soon to climb out of the drop zone.

Ad

The Rams kicked off their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Stoke City and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road before conceding twice in additional time. They then picked up the first win of the campaign in the Carabao Cup last week as they beat West Bromwich Albion on penalties before losing 5-3 to Coventry City in their second league outing.

Bristol City, meanwhile, opened their season with a brilliant 4-1 away win over promotion hopefuls Sheffield United before beating MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup. They were, however, held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Charlton Athletic on their return to Championship action last weekend.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the table with four points from six matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Friday.

Derby County vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 81 meetings between Derby and Bristol. The home side have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times, with their other 18 contests ending level.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Championship this term, with eight goals conceded in just two games.

Bristol have scored four goals in the Championship this term. Only Coventry (5) and Stoke (6) have managed more after the opening two rounds.

Ad

Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction

The Rams are winless in their last three league games and have work to do this weekend. They are, however, unlikely to receive any major boost from their home advantage, having failed to win any of their last four competitive games at Pride Park.

The Robins are in fine form heading into the weekend clash, having won two of three games this season. They are slight favorites heading into the game but will need to avoid complacency to secure all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Bristol City

Derby County vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More