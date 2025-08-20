Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2025

Derby County will host Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on Friday in the opening round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a slow start to their league season and will be looking to turn a corner soon to climb out of the drop zone.
The Rams kicked off their league campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Stoke City and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road before conceding twice in additional time. They then picked up the first win of the campaign in the Carabao Cup last week as they beat West Bromwich Albion on penalties before losing 5-3 to Coventry City in their second league outing.
Bristol City, meanwhile, opened their season with a brilliant 4-1 away win over promotion hopefuls Sheffield United before beating MK Dons 2-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup. They were, however, held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Charlton Athletic on their return to Championship action last weekend.
The visitors sit fourth in the table with four points from six matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Friday.
Derby County vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 81 meetings between Derby and Bristol. The home side have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times, with their other 18 contests ending level.
- The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Championship this term, with eight goals conceded in just two games.
- Bristol have scored four goals in the Championship this term. Only Coventry (5) and Stoke (6) have managed more after the opening two rounds.
Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction
The Rams are winless in their last three league games and have work to do this weekend. They are, however, unlikely to receive any major boost from their home advantage, having failed to win any of their last four competitive games at Pride Park.
The Robins are in fine form heading into the weekend clash, having won two of three games this season. They are slight favorites heading into the game but will need to avoid complacency to secure all three points.
Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Bristol City
Derby County vs Bristol City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)