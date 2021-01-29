Derby County vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

An improving Derby County host in-form Bristol City at the Pride Park Stadium in their next Championship fixture, hoping to steer further clear of relegation.

Back-to-back victories against Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers have propelled the side up to 21st in the Championship and two points away from the drop zone.

They've now picked up nine points from the last five games as manager Wayne Rooney is slowly but steadily turning the fortunes of the side around.

However, Bristol will be a stern test of their mettle as they are also finding good form.

The Robins have won four times from the last five games in all competitions, including two in the FA Cup, as they reached the fifth round of the competition for only the second time in 20 years.

The only setback during this period was a 2-0 loss to runaway leaders Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Derby County vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

The sides have met 76 times in history, with Derby County holding the head-to-head advantage, having won 37 times in total.

Bristol City have beaten them on 21 occasions, including each of the last three league fixtures.

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Derby County vs Bristol City Team News

Derby County

The home side currently have a clean bill of health going into the match and no player is suspended either. However, Kamil Jozwiak, Krystian Bielik and Colin Kazim-Richards are all one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann and Steven Sessegnon are long-term absentees for the Robins and will remain sidelined. However, there are no fresh injury concerns.

Injured: Andreas Weimann and Steven Sessegnon

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Derby County (3-4-3): Kelle Roos; George Evans, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke; Nathan Byrne, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Lee Buchanan; Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Jason Knight.

Bristol City (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Tommy Rowe; Antoine Semenyo, Zak Vyner, Tyreeq Bakinson, Kasey Palmer; Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells.

Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction

Both teams have performed well recently and this fixture could go either way.

However, the visitors appear to be in a better shape right now, so we're going with a narrow win for the Robins.

Prediction: Derby County 1-2 Bristol City