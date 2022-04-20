Derby County vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Already-relegated Derby County welcome Bristol City for an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County suffered inevitable heartbreak as their 1-0 defeat to QPR last Monday relegated them to the English third tier. For a club that played in the EFL Championship playoffs three years ago, it was a major setback.

With little to play in the final three rounds of the Championship, Derby will still look to finish on a high as they take on Bristol City, who confirmed their own safety in the division last weekend by securing a draw against Sheffield United.

Derby County vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

This has been a very close fixture in recent years, with the Rams picking up two wins in their last five outings against Bristol, while three have gone their rival's way.

The last time they met each other, Alex Scott's first-half goal gave Rooney's men all three points.

The recent record favors relegated Derby, who have picked up more points in their last five Championship outings.

Derby County Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Bristol City Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Derby County vs Bristol City Team News

Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards is out for the Rams with an ankle problem, while Ravel Morrison has an illness.

Max Bird will serve the last of his three-game ban.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards

Suspended: Max Bird

Unavailable: Ravel Morrison

Bristol City

The Robins could also field the same line-up as last time, barring any last-minute injury concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Krystian Bielik, Liam Thompson; Malcolm Ebiowei, Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight; Luke Plange.

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin.

Derby County vs Bristol City Prediction

For the home team, it is all about playing for pride until the end of the season. Ironically, given their off-field predicament, they have been playing for pride for almost the entire campaign. However, this game presents a glorious opportunity for them to complete a double over the Robins.

Bristol, on the other hand, are almost guaranteed Championship safety, although there is a mathematical possibility of them being relegated this season. Any result apart from a defeat will eliminate that prospect as well.

With the pressure lifted from their backs, Derby are expected to play with full freedom and take home all three points.

Prediction: Derby County 3-1 Bristol City

