Derby County vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Apr 06, 2025 16:27 GMT
Derby County FC v Preston North End FC - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty
Derby County FC will host Burnley - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty

Derby County will host Burnley at the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the top-flight season but continue their fight for survival as they sit 21st in the table with 41 points from 40 matches.

They saw their strong run of form come to an end at Swansea City on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by the Welsh side. John Eustace's men will feel they deserved more from their weekend clash and will be keen to bounce back here.

Burnley took a massive stride towards automatic promotion at the weekend following slip ups from fellow contenders Leeds United and Sheffield United and are in the Championship driving seat heading into the final weeks of the season. They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Coventry City on Saturday, finding themselves a goal down after just five minutes before Jaidon Anthony netted a brace to secure the points for the Clarets.

Scott Parker's men have climbed up to first place in the Championship and will be looking to retain that spot for the rest of the season.

Derby County vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Tuesday's game will mark the 105th meeting between Derby and Burnley. The home side have won 42 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer.
  • There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.
  • The visitors are undefeated in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2008.
  • All but two of the Rams' 11 league wins this season have come on home turf.
  • The Clarets have the best defensive record in the Championship, with a goal concession tally of 12.
Derby County vs Burnley Prediction

Derby's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won their last three games at Pride Park and will be looking to give the league leaders a run for their money this week.

Burnley are on an outstanding 27-game unbeaten streak in the Championship and will head into the midweek clash with confidence sky-high. They have won their last three games on the road and should extend that run here.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Burnley

Derby County vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah

Twitter icon

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Edited by Peter P
हिन्दी