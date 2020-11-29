Derby County vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County welcome Coventry City to the Pride Park Stadium on Tuesday as the EFL Championship action continues.

Derby County come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at the Pride Park Stadium.

A goal from USA international Duane Holmes for Derby County was cancelled out by a strike from veteran midfielder Matt Bloomfield for Wycombe Wanderers.

Coventry City, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Norwich City on Saturday at Carrow Road.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mario Vrancic scored a penalty in the first half for Norwich City, with French attacker Maxime Biamou equalizing for Coventry City late in the second half.

Derby County vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold a slight advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012, with Derby County beating Coventry City 1-0 courtesy of a goal from striker Callum Ball.

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-L-D

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-W-D

Derby County vs Coventry City Team News

Derby County have no known injury issues, and interim manager Wayne Rooney is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Mark Robins will be unable to use Slovakian goalkeeper Marko Marosi, attacker Matt Godden, French defender Julien Dacosta and winger Jodi Jones, who are all out injured.

Injured: Matt Godden, Marko Marosi, Julien Dacosta, Jodi Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall, Andre Wisdom, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, George Evans, Graeme Shinnie, Louie Sibley, Duane Holmes, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Fankaty Dabo, Callum O'Hare, Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf, Ryan Giles, Maxime Biamou, Amadou Bakayoko

Derby County vs Coventry City Prediction

Derby County sit at the bottom of the league table, having won only one game in the Championship this season. As a result, Phillip Cocu was sacked, with Wayne Rooney appointed as interim manager a few weeks ago. They are still struggling, and will need to start finding form and results soon.

Coventry City, on the other hand, are 20th in the league table. They signed some good players in the summer, including young Norwegian centre-back Leo Ostigard on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, but inconsistency has been a problem for Mark Robins' side.

Derby County are not in good form, but Coventry City have not enjoyed a bright spell either. A draw looks to be on the cards in this Championship encounter.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Coventry City

