Derby County vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The two sides at opposite ends of the EFL Championship table square off on Friday as 23rd-placed Derby County play host to league leaders Fulham at the Pride Park Stadium.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a goalless draw back in November’s reverse fixture.

Derby County were sent crashing back down to earth last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Swansea City.

Prior to that, the Rams claimed a slender 1-0 win over Preston North End on April 2 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Derby County risk dropping to the third tier as they are currently 23rd in the EFL Championship table with 28 points from 41 games, nine points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Fulham fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Coventry City when the sides met last Sunday.

Prior to that, they claimed a 2-0 win at QPR on April 2 before seeing off Middlesbrough 1-0 four days later.

With 83 points from 40 games, Fulham currently lead the way in the league table with a healthy 10-point lead over second-placed Bournemouth.

Derby County vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Derby County head into Friday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides. Fulham have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 different occasions.

Derby County Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Derby County vs Fulham Team News

Derby County

The Rams remain without the duo of Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak, who have been sidelined through ankle injuries.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak

Suspended: None

Fulham

Terence Kongolo continues his long road to full fitness after picking up an injury that has kept him out of action since last November.

Injured: Terence Kongolo

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Fulham Predicted XI

Derby County (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Bryne, Eiran Joe Cashin, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Liam Thompson, Krystian Bielik; Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight, Malcolm Ebiowei; Luke Plange

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Joe Bryan, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson; Nathaniel Chalobah, Harrison Reed; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Derby County vs Fulham Prediction

Derby Count have been impressive on home turf, losing just once in their last 10 home games. While Fulham sit comfortably at the top of the standings, they have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing twice and claiming two wins in their last five games.

We predict a thrilling contest, with the Rams holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Fulham

Edited by Peter P