Derby County vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Derby County kick off their Championship season with a game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Derby County ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Notts County. They have won their last two games now and go into the new season with a positive mindset.

Derby County managed to stay afloat in the Championship by the skin of their teeth last season. Manager Wayne Rooney will have to negotiate a transfer embargo and it looks like the Rams will be locked in a relegation battle once again.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are coming off an EFL Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday. The game ended 0-0 in regulation, and the Terriers were able to prevail 4-2 on penalties.

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Derby County and Huddersfield Town have played 15 games against each other so far. The Rams have won seven games, while Huddersfield Town have managed to prevail on four occasions. Four matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Derby County.

Derby County form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Derby County

Jack Marriott, Scott Malone and Marty Waghorn have left Derby County this summer, and a transfer ban means the side won't be able to add any players.

County will have to rely on their youngsters and senior players like Colin Kazim-Richards and Tom Lawrence in attack.

Derby County have not reported any injuries ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Relive three memorable moments from previous home games against Saturday's opposition 🐏#DCFC pic.twitter.com/SsnrYOIonR — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 5, 2021

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have added striker Jordan Rhodes and Matty Pearson to their squad in the transfer window so far, with both players expected to get minutes against Derby County.

Pipa, Aaron Rowe and Rolando Aarons will miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Pipa, Aaron Rowe, Rolando Aarons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Derby County predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Kelle Roos; Eiran Cashin, Craig Forsyth, Williams, Lee Buchanan; Louie Sibley, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Tom Lawrence, Kamil Jozwiak; Colin Kazim-Richards

🗣 Carlos Corberán on #htafc's preparations ahead of the 2021/22 @SkyBetChamp season ⬇ — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) August 5, 2021

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Danel Sinani; Josh Koroma, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Derby County are set to flirt with relegation this year and it won't be a surprise if their campaign starts with a home loss against Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield possess a stronger squad in comparison to Derby and should be able to make short work of a relatively young side.

Prediction: Derby County 0-3 Huddersfield Town

