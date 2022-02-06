Derby County vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see Derby County host Hull City at the Pride Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Derby County's commendable battle for survival under manager Wayne Rooney took a hit last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Huddersfield Town. They failed to hit their stride all game and managed just one shot in the match.

The Rams sit 23rd in the Championship standings, with 15 points from 29 games. They will be desperate to begin picking up points as they look to carry out one of the most remarkable escapes in English football.

Hull City were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End in their last game. The result ended a three-game winning streak for the Tigers, including wins over promotion candidates Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth.

The visitors sit 19th in the league table with 32 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways and further strengthen their chances of survival.

Derby County vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 66 meetings between Derby County and Hull City. The hosts have won 26 of those games, while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 17 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Derby County won the game 1-0.

Derby County Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Hull City Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Derby County vs Hull City Team News

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak is out with an injury and will miss Tuesday's game. Richard Stearman received a red card just three minutes into his side's last game and is now suspended.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Richard Stearman

Hull City

Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon and Callum Elder all remain out with injuries and will not play this week.

Injured: Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Hull City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsopp; Festy Ebosele, Curtis Davies, Craig Forsyth, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Krystian Bielik; Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley; Luke Plange

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matt Ingram; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Kean Lewis-Potter

Derby County vs Hull City Prediction

Derby County are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four home games and will be relishing their chances ahead of Tuesday's game.

Hull City's latest result ended a three-game winning run in which the Tigers did not concede any goals. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on the road and may have to settle for a point this week.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Hull City

Edited by Peter P