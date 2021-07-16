Derby County vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Derby County are set to play Manchester United at the Pride Park Stadium on Sunday in a friendly game.

Derby County last played an official game in May, when they drew 3-3 against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship. Goals from midfielder Sam Hutchinson, Scotland international Callum Paterson and German centre-back Julian Borner for Sheffield Wednesday was cancelled out by a second-half brace from forward Martyn Waghorn, now at Coventry City, and forward Patrick Roberts.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost 1-1 (11-10 p) to Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final in their most recent official match. A first-half goal from Spanish forward Gerard Moreno for Villarreal was cancelled out by a second-half goal from veteran Uruguay international Edinson Cavani for Manchester United. The Old Trafford outfit eventually lost the game on penalties.

Derby County vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games and lost two.

𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 continues for the lads 🐏#DCFC pic.twitter.com/yBfXkbAAF7 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 14, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the 5th round of the FA Cup, with Manchester United beating Derby County 3-0. A brace from Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo and a goal from left-back Luke Shaw secured the win for Manchester United.

Derby County form guide: yet to play

Manchester United form guide: yet to play

Derby County vs Manchester United Team News

Derby County

Derby County have released a few players this summer, and could field some trialists as a result. Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman are among the players currently training with Derby County, and look likely to get some minutes against Manchester United. Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik is out injured.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be missing a few players. English stars Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford, Portugal internationals Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof, French star Paul Pogba and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea were all involved in the Euros and will not be available.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and Brazilian midfielder Fred represented their respective countries at Copa America 2021 and are unavailable as well, while centre-back Eric Bailly and forward Amad Diallo have both been included in the Ivory Coast squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Fred, Amad Diallo, Eric Bailly

Derby County vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop, Nathan Byrne, Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Colin Kazim-Richards, Sone Aluko

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Will Fish, Alex Telles, James Garner, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga

Derby County vs Manchester United Prediction

Derby County managed to survive last season, but their job has been made tougher this time around. Manager Wayne Rooney only has a limited number of players to work with, and the Rams' owner Mel Morris is keen to sell the club.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have already been active in the transfer market, having signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Jadon Sancho. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be missing key players for this game.

Manchester United should win here.

Prediction: Derby County 0-3 Manchester United

