Derby County vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking for their first EFL Championship win of the season, Nottingham Forest trade tackles with Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup and will be looking to bounce back from that result.

Derby County’s EFL Championship run came to an end on Tuesday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Louie Sibley gave the Rams the lead on the stroke of halftime, but second-half goals from Luke Freeman and Billy Sharp helped Sheffield turn the game on its head and claim the win.

Prior to the defeat, Wayne Rooney’s side played out a goalless draw against Middlesbrough in their most recent league outing.

After four games, Derby County are 14th in the EFL Championship table, level on five points with Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest's abysmal start to the season continued on Tuesday as they were dumped out of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 4-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In a superb team performance, four different players got on the scoresheet as a reshuffled Wolves side strolled to victory and into the third round of the competition.

This followed a 1-0 defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium last Saturday.

Chris Hughton’s men have now lost each of their four Championship games this season and are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Nottingham Forest have a slight upper hand in the East Midlands Derby, claiming 42 wins from their 109 meetings. Derby County have picked up 38 wins, while 29 games have ended all square. Nottingham Forest are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run against the visitors.

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Derby County

The Rams will take to the pitch without Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence and Festy Ebosele, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence, Festy Ebosele

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Hughton will be unable to call upon the services of Joe Worrall and Loic Mbe Soh, who are both presently injured.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Loic Mbe Soh

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Kelle Roos; Nathan Bryne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Kamil Jozwiak, Ravel Morrison, Louie Sibley, Sam Baldock

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba; Fin Back, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Riley Harbottle; Alex Mighten, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season and end their dire run. However, they face a Derby County side who are unbeaten in their last four home games across all competitions.

We predict Nottingham Forest will take a safe approach to the game to avoid a fifth straight loss and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Derby County 1-1 Nottingham Forest

