Derby County vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Derby County are set to host Preston North End at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.

Derby County come into this game following a 2-0 win over Swansea City last Wednesday at the Pride Park Stadium.

First-half goals from Turkey international Colin Kazim-Richards and Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak secured the victory for the Rams.

Preston North End, on the other hand, beat Bristol City 1-0 last Saturday at Deepdale. A first-half penalty from midfielder Daniel Johnson was enough to ensure the win for Alex Neil's Preston North End.

Derby County vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost three and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Preston North End beating 10-man Derby County 2-1.

Advertisement

Goals from attacker Tom Barkhuizen and midfielder Daniel Johnson secured next-round qualification for the Lilywhites. Midfielder Jason Knight scored the consolation goal for Derby County, who had Dutch centre-back Mike te Wierik sent off in the second half.

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-D-D-W

Preston North End form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-L-W

Derby County vs Preston North End Team News

Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney will be unable to call upon the services of Welsh attacker Tom Lawrence and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Tom Lawrence, Curtis Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Preston North End will be without a few players. German defender Patrick Bauer, Wales international Billy Bodin, midfielders Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson, striker Louis Moult and midfielder Brad Potts are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Brad Potts, Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Patrick Bauer, Ben Pearson, Ryan Ledson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Martyn Waghorn, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-3-3): Declan Rudd, Darnell Fisher, Paul Huntington, Ben Davies, Josh Earl, Alan Browne, Paul Gallagher, Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, Scott Sinclair

Derby County vs Preston North End Prediction

Advertisement

Derby County have found some form under the management of Wayne Rooney, with the former Manchester United player getting some good performances out of his players. The Rams sit 22nd in the league table, but have a strong enough side to avoid relegation.

Preston North End, on the other hand, have been inconsistent this season. Alex Neil's men have had some good games, but have looked poor on occasions as well. The likes of Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire will be key in attack.

A close match is expected, and we believe this encounter will end in a draw.

Prediction: Derby County 0-0 Preston North End

Also Read: Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21