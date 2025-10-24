Derby County vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Derby County lock horns with QPR on matchday 12 of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.

John Eustace's Derby are coming off a 1-0 home win over Norwich City in midweek. Following a goalless first period, the Rams struck the only goal of the game through David Ozoh 10 minutes into the second period.

Despite dominating possession (66%), Norwich couldn't muster a response as the Rams returned to winning ways after five winless outings, losing two. With 11 points from as many matches - winning two - Derby are 19th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Julien Stephan's QPR are fresh off a 1-0 win at 10-man Swansea City in midweek. Rumam Burrell's 18th-minute strike proved to the difference between the two teams as the Hoops moved up to eighth in the points table, with 18 points from 11 outings, winning five.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Derby-QPR Championship showdown at Pride Park:

Derby County vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 65 meetings across competitions, Derby lead QPR 24-21 but suffered a 4-0 away loss in the Championship, in their most recent matchup in February.

QPR have won five of their last seven meetings against Derby, losing two.

Derby have won just once in six competitive home games this season - all in the Championship - losing two.

QPR are unbeaten in their last four road outings - all in the Championship - winning three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Derby: W-L-D-D-D; QPR: W-L-W-D-D

Derby County vs QPR prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns, with Derby just three points off the drop zone while QPR are behind in the promotion play-off race on goal difference.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rams hold a slender advantage but have lost five of their last seven league meetings with the Hoops, winning twice. Moreover, QPR have won two of their last four league visits to Pride Park, losing one.

Derby have won one of their last nine home league games since the previous campaign, losing thrice, while QPR have won six times on the road in the same period, losing twice. Considering that, expect the visitors to take a narrow win.

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 QPR

Derby County vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both teams haven't scored in five of their last six matchups.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Three of their last six meetings have had just one goal each.)

