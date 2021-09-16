Derby County vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Derby County and Stoke City will trade tackles at Pride Park on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to West Brom on Tuesday.

Stoke City were also held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley on home turf a day later. First-half goals from Sam Surridge and Cauley Woodrow saw the sides share the spoils at fulltime.

That stalemate left the Potters in fifth spot, with 14 points garnered from seven matches. Derby County are further below in 16th place and have picked up seven points from as many games.

Derby County vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded occasions on 137 occasions in the past and Derby County have a better record with 53 wins to their name.

Stoke City were victorious on 43 occasions while 41 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when a second-half goal by Jacob Brown gave Stoke City a 1-0 home win last season.

The hosts are currently on a poor run that has seen them go five games without a win in all competitions. Stoke City have lost just one of their nine competitive games this season.

Derby County form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Derby County vs Stoke City Team News

Derby County

The hosts currently have three players ruled out with injuries. Colin Kazim-Richards (achiles tendon), Krystian Bielik (ACL) and Festy Ebosele are all unavailable for selection. There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele

Suspension: None

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell played 60 minutes in an U-23 game after nine months out with injury. It remains to be seen whether he will be available for the game. Nick Powell will undergo a late fitness test to determine his recovery from a thigh problem. Defender Tom Smith will miss the game through suspension due to the red card he received against Barnsley.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell

Suspension: Tom Smith

Derby County vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Lee Buchanan, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies; Dylan Williams, Jason Knight, Graeme Shinnie, Nathan Bryne; Louie Sibley, Sam Baldock, Kamil Jozwiak

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vranic, Joe Allen, Romaine Sawyers, Sam Clucas; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Derby County vs Stoke City Prediction

Derby County have underperformed for most of last year and they have carried their inconsistent ways over into the new season. The Rams have particularly struggled in attack and this could continue against a Stoke City defense that gives very few chances away.

Stoke City themselves have not been too attack-minded, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring fixture. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Derby County 0-1 Stoke City

