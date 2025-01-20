Derby County vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

The action continues in round 28 of the EFL Championship as Derby County and Sunderland square off at Pride Park on Tuesday. Having failed to win the last nine meetings between the two teams, the Rams will head into the game looking to get one over the visitors and snap their five-game losing streak.

Derby County were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Watford last Saturday. The Rams have now lost five consecutive matches, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round on January 14.

This drop-off in form has seen Derby County plunge to 19th place in the Championship standings, level on 27 points with 20th-placed Cardiff City.

Sunderland, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways at the weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Burnley at Turf Moor. This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City in the FA Cup third round on January 11, a result which saw their run of two consecutive victories come to an end.

Sunderland have picked up 51 points from their 27 Championship matches to sit fourth in the league table, five points adrift of first-placed Leeds United.

Derby County vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 60 wins from the last 139 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Derby County have picked up 48 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 31 occasions.

Sunderland have won just one of their most recent eight away matches in the league while losing twice and claiming five draws since the start of November.

Derby County have lost all but one of their last six Championship games, with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day being the exception.

Derby County and Sunderland Prediction

Sunderland head into Tuesday’s clash unbeaten in eight of their last nine Championship games and will fancy their chances against Derby County, who have lost their last five games across all competitions. The Black Cats have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Derby.

Prediction: Derby County 0-2 Sunderland

Derby County vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

