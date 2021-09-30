Derby County vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Derby County and Swansea City go head-to-head at the Pride Park Stadium in round 11 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a hard-earned win over Reading, while the visitors were defeated by Fulham last Wednesday.

Derby County returned to winning ways last Wednesday as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading on home turf.

Wayne Rooney’s men head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in three of their last four games, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United being the only exception.

However, following their 12-point deduction for entering administration, the Rams are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with one point.

Meanwhile, Swansea were denied a second consecutive win last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

With just two wins this season, the Swans are currently 19th on the log with 10 points from 10 games.

Derby County vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Swansea City head into the game with a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from their previous 46 meetings. Derby County have picked up two fewer wins, while eight games have ended all square.

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Derby County vs Swansea City Team News

Derby County

Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik and Festy Ebosele are all presently battling with injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Colin Kazim-Richards, Krystian Bielik, Festy Ebosele

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Derby County vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Bryne; Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Louie Sibley, Rave Morrison, Sam Baldock; Kamil Jozwiak

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Benjamin Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Manning; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Jay Fulton, Joel Piroe

Derby County vs Swansea City Prediction

Also Read

Both sides have struggled to get going this season and will be aiming to turn a corner over the coming weeks. Derby County head into the game in stronger form and we predict they will carry on the momentum from their performance last time out to claim all three points.

Prediction: Derby County 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P