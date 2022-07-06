Derry City vs Riga FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Derry City and Riga FC will get their Conference League qualification quest underway when they lock horns at the Brandywell Stadium on Thursday.

The Irish outfit head into the game winless in their last five home games as they look to look to end their dry spell.

Derry made it three consecutive away victories on Friday when they saw off Bohmian 3-2 in the Irish Premier League.

They now head home where they are on a five-game winless run, picking up only four points from a possible 15. Derry are third in the Irish top flight standings after picking up 40 points from 22 games.

Elsewhere, Riga FC failed to return to winning ways in the Latvian top flight, as they were held to a goalless draw by FK Liepaja.

That followed a 2-0 home defeat against Valmiera FC, which saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. Riga, who are third in the Virsloga table, will play Valmiera FC in the last-16 of the Latvian Cup after taking on Derry on Thursday.

Derry City vs Riga FC Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Derry City and Riga FC, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Derry City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Riga FC Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

Derry City vs Riga FC Team News

Derry City

Derry will take to the pitch without the services of Michael Duffy, who suffered a tibia fracture in March.

Injured: Michael Duffy.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Riga FC

The Latvian outfit head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Derry City vs Riga FC Predicted XIs

Derry City (3-4-3): Brian Maher; Joe Thomson, Cameron McJannett, Shane McEleney; Caoimhin Porter, Patrick McEleney, William Patching, Ciaran Coll; Daniel Lafferty, James Akintunde, Mathew Smith.

Riga FC (4-2-3-1): Nils Purins; Baba Musah, Douglas Bergqvist, Raivis Jurkovskis, Ngonda Muzinga; Thanos Petsos, Yuri Kendysh; Brice Tutu, Gabriel Ramos, Vladimirs Kamešs; Mikael Soisalo.

Derry City vs Riga FC Prediction

Riga have suffered a slump in recent weeks and will look to end their dry spell and kick off their quest for European football on the front foot. Derry, meanwhile, have drawn four of their last five games, so they could hold on for another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Derry City 1-1 Riga FC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far