Derry City vs Tobol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

Derry City welcome Tobol to the Tallaght Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 17).

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie following a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Kazakhstan last week. Roman Asrankulov's 65th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Kostanay outfit followed up their continental win with a 2-1 defeat at Kairat Almaty in the Kazakh Premier League. All three goals came in the first half, with Artur Shushenachev and Vyacheslav Shyvrev scoring either side of Jovan Ilic to guide Kairat to victory.

Derry, meanwhile, bounced back with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Drogheda in the Irish Premier Division. Michael Duffy scored a goal and provided an assist to guide the Candystripes to victory.

Tobol booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 4-3 aggregate win over Basel in the second qualifying round. A 3-1 away win was followed by a 2-1 defeat at home. Derry, meanwhile, qualified at KuPS' expense. They claimed a 2-1 win at home before sharing the spoils in a 3-3 draw in Finland.

The winner of this tie face either Viktoria Plzen or Gzira United in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage.

Derry City vs Tobol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Derry's defeat in the first leg snapped their seven-game unbeaten streak.

Neither Tobol nor Derry have qualified for the group stage of a European club competition.

Tobol have had at least five corners in seven of their last eight games across competitions.

Derry are unbeaten in ten home games across competitions, winning eight, including the last six.

Derry City vs Tobol Prediction

Derry have a one-goal deficit to overturn if they're to remain on the continent. They will relish a return to familiar surroundings, having won their six games in front of their fans.

Tobol's lead is precarious, and they might need to score a goal to boost their chances of qualification. Expect Derry to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Derry 2-0 Tobol

Derry City vs Tobol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Derry to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals