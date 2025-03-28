"Deserve the trophy just as much as me" - When Lionel Messi revealed why he wanted to share 2011 Ballon d'Or with Barcelona legend Xavi

Lionel Messi once said he would share the Ballon d’Or award with then-Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez. This came after the Argentine icon won the prestigious individual accolade for the third consecutive time.

During the 2010-11 season, Lionel Messi delivered an exceptional performance for Barcelona, recording 53 goals and 27 assists in 55 appearances across competitions. La Pulga also won the Supercopa de España, the Champions League, and a third consecutive LaLiga title with La Blaugrana that campaign.

Since Xavi was also playing for Barcelona during this period, it meant the midfielder won everything that Messi won in that season. Messi’s heroics earned him the third Ballon d’Or of his career. His eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the rankings while Xavi finished third.

After Messi was awarded the 2011 Ballon d’Or, making him the first player to win the award three times in a row, he thanked the people who voted for him. He then insisted on sharing the award with Xavi, claiming the midfielder also deserved it.

Lionel Messi told delegates at the Zurich Kongresshaus (via UEFA’s website):

"It's an amazing honour. I want to thank everyone who voted for me: my friends, my team-mates from Barcelona and the Argentinian national team, my coach, the trainers, the physios; everyone who have been involved with Barça. It's a very special trophy for me."

"I'm going to share this with Xavi. It's the fourth time we've been here in Zurich; it's a great pleasure to play alongside him. Xavi, you deserve the trophy just as much as me. Without you I wouldn't have won and I want to thank you for being such a good friend," he added.

From 2009 to 2011, in which Messi won his first three Ballon d’Ors, Xavi finished in third position every time.

''I didn't have the ability to decide a match on my own'' – Barcelona legend Xavi on losing the Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite Xavi Hernandez’s illustrious career as a footballer, he was one of the football greats who never won the Ballon d’Or. Xavi is mostly known for his legendary midfield partnership with Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Of late, the Spaniard was interviewed by Diario AS. When he was asked about his Ballon d’Or snub, he said:

"I don't consider myself a better footballer than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, winners of the Ballon d'Or in those years, not at all. I was a playmaker, but I didn't have the ability to decide a game on my own. I am proud to have finished third three times, even if a Bronze Ball is not officially awarded."

"It's a shame, I'd love for France Football to give me some to display in my museum! (Laughter.) That photo with my friends Andrés and Leo is historic, incredible. For me, it's the victory of a philosophy, a unique recognition of our style and our heritage," he added.

