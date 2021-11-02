"Deserves a start" - Chelsea fans urge Thomas Tuchel to name 27-year-old in starting line-up against Malmo

Chelsea fans have urged manager Thomas Tuchel to start 27-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley in their Champions League game against Swedish side Malmo FF.

Despite suffering a defeat at the hands of Juventus, Chelsea still find themselves in a commanding position in their group. The defending champions have picked up six points from their opening three games, a run which included a 4-0 win over their current opponents Malmo.

Ross Barkley is one name Chelsea fans want to see on the teamsheet against Malmo. Despite his underwhelming loan spell at Aston Villa, he remains at Stamford Bridge and has been getting game time here and there.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to urge Thomas Tuchel to start Ross Barkley against Malmo. Here are some of the best tweets from the Blues supporters:

Mäkaveli @Mewithurchest @NizaarKinsella Barkley deserves a star at RW ahead of #22 @NizaarKinsella Barkley deserves a star at RW ahead of #22

Kaz @CFCKaz6 I’ll admit this past year I’ve been disappointed with Barkley but I was always a fan under Sarri and the first Lampard season. Brilliant to see him starting to turn his career around again and think he deserves a start against Malmö I’ll admit this past year I’ve been disappointed with Barkley but I was always a fan under Sarri and the first Lampard season. Brilliant to see him starting to turn his career around again and think he deserves a start against Malmö https://t.co/rVHHQ1Tp24

Ali @Ali_ib01 @CFCDaily Its okay its Malmo anyway, its better if he rests and fully recovers. We can beat Malmo even with Barkley and Ziyech at the wing @CFCDaily Its okay its Malmo anyway, its better if he rests and fully recovers. We can beat Malmo even with Barkley and Ziyech at the wing

Meme lord @silvahCfc @CFC_Felix_ It sound stupid but I would swap big jorg for Barkely @CFC_Felix_ It sound stupid but I would swap big jorg for Barkely

Despite Chelsea fans wanting Barkley to get a game against Malmo, it is unlikely the former Everton star will have a long-term future at the club under Tuchel. However, Barkley has looked good whenever he has played for the Blues.

The 27-year-old attacker has made six appearances for Chelsea, all of which have come off the bench. Ross Barkley also featured in their Champions League defeat at the hands of Juventus earlier this season.

Chelsea are looking good for a strong season under Thomas Tuchel

Following their Champions League triumph last season, Chelsea have so far had a positive start to the 2021-22 season. The Blues strengthened in necessary positions with a new striker being their primary target. Chelsea have paid a club-record £97.5 million for to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League table after 10 games. The Blues are three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool and a further five points ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The foundation for a great season ahead is based on Chelsea's strong defense. The Blues have only conceded three goals in the Premier League so far. Tuchel's back three formations with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have worked wonders. Wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell too continue to remain a goal threat from out wide.

Despite Lukaku's decent dip in form, Chelsea have still found goals from all over the pitch, with as many as 17 different players registering a goal so far this season.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chilwell LWB 🤝 James RWB…



The best full-back pairing in the Premier League 🔥 Chilwell LWB 🤝 James RWB…The best full-back pairing in the Premier League 🔥 https://t.co/gekavvJpF4

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee