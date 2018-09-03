Premier League 2018/19: Four developing storylines

Vinay Atmakuri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

The Premier League season has started again and only four game weeks in, there has been no shortage of drama and disappointment. Watford has had a strong start, with four wins out of four. Arsenal and Manchester United have had shaky starts to their campaign, while Liverpool and Chelsea are looking good to fight for this year's title against the reigning champions, Manchester City. There have been some interesting storylines that have developed so far which are worth observing.

#1 West Ham's terrible start to the campaign

Pellegrini left pondering after 1-0 loss to the Wolves

West Ham as a club has endured a lot in the last few seasons with unrest among fans, hate shown towards the management and on the pitch, an intense relegation battle. From their start to this season so far, it doesn't look like it could get any better. They're the only Premier League team without a point after 4 weeks, and the road ahead isn't easier. They face Everton, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in 4 of their next 5 Premier League games and could end up spending a lot of time at the bottom of the table. They have quality in terms of players and a good manager in Pellegrini. They need to show the effort and passion in the game though if they are to avoid fighting the relegation battle this season.

#2 Leroy Sane's exclusion from the team

Sane and Guardiola on the touchline

Leroy Sane might just have had the biggest fall from grace in such a short span of time in recent football history. Just a few months ago, he won the Premier League with with Manchester City while being named the PFA Young Player of the Season. In the few months after though, he missed the World Cup after being omitted from the squad by Joachim Low and is now left out of the starting lineup for Manchester City, even being dropped from the squad recently.

Rumor has it that his attitude has been in question. He wouldn't be the first to have issues with Guardiola though. Players like Samuel Eto'o, Yaya Toure, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Gotze and Dante have had issues with Pep and none of them have lasted in the team for long. It looks like Sane might be the next on the list to leave the team.

#3 Eden Hazard could have his best season in a Chelsea shirt

Eden Hazard celebrates after his goal

Chelsea have looked like they've hit the jackpot with the transfers of Jorginho and Kovacic, but perhaps the best piece of business they've done is to retain the world class talent of Eden Hazard. Hazard has been a one of the best players in the Premier league since he has come in, but his numbers do not reflect his greatness. Part of this is due to the style of management he has played under (defensive minded coaches like Mourinho and Conte); a little due to his attitude and a lot due to the lack of creative world class options around him.

Hazard has had to endure the roughness of the Premier League while being double or even triple-teamed at times, which is not the case of any other player in the league. With the more attacking minded football of Sarri, the resurgence of Pedro and the creative abilities of Kovacic and Jorginho, Hazard can have more freedom on the pitch while exercising his abilities.

He already looks sharper and happier notching in 2 goals along with 2 assists in his first four games. This might just end up being his best season for Chelsea, maybe even translating to more trophies for the Blues.

#4 Jose Mourinho on a tightrope

Mourinho goes at reporters about his record

Manchester United have had a rough six-year stretch, where they've been unable to compete for the Premier League and play at the level that their rich history speaks for. Mourinho has tried to change this and though he's won a few trophies at United, it has been far from great.

During the summer, Mourinho cried for support in defence and it looked like they might be targeting Boateng or Alderweireld, but nothing materialized due to Ed Woodward's reluctance. After just a few games, it seems as if Mourinho was right and that United are in desperate need of quality centre-backs. Added to that, there seems to be unrest between some players and the manager, resembling the end to Mourinho's second stint at Chelsea. If the results don't come his way, Mourinho might be shown the door.