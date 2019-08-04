DFL Supercup: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich - Hits and Flops

Alcacer opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund

The German Supercup lived up to the hype in terms of action when last years title contenders took each other on. Dortmund were missing key players such as Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, and Mats Hummels, who are just coming back to training. Bayern were missing players of their own, most notably Serge Gnabry.

Both teams had their chances but Bayern dominated possession. They tested Dortmund's replacement keeper Hitz, who was up to the task when asked questions. It was Paco Alcacer who opened the scoring as Sancho registered an assist. The goal itself came from a quick turnover of possession near the halfway line leaving Bayern exposed as it did so many times last season.

As Bayern pushed higher in search of an equaliser, Dortmund had some moments of true panic as Akanji got in some crucial blocks and Hitz kept his cool in some threatening situations. Eventually, Sancho was able to get Dortmund a second goal from another break to start their season off on the right foot.

As we look back at the game, let's dive into some of the hits and flops of the game:

Hit: Paco Alcacer + Marco Reus = Entertainment

The duo combined really well on the break

Dortmund played most of the game on the counter, setting up as a 4-4-2 in defence with Alcacer and Reus ready to set off when they retrieve the ball. On every occasion when Dortmund were able to release the duo early on, they were quick and made their way up the pitch with good movement and in some cases, good interchanges.

The chemistry was off on a couple of occasions but with Witsel playing well as usual and winning the ball back at important phases of play, they should have plenty to feed on. They, along with the wingers, Sancho and most likely Thorgan Hazard when he's back will be able to press on the wings high up as well to win the ball in dangerous positions, allowing them to run at the Bayern defence, which in the day was Boateng and Sule, who both have some issues with pace. Reus' pressure on Thiago resulted in the Spanish midfielders poor pass right into Sancho's feet, eventually resulting in the opening goal of the game.

Once Hummels has joined the team, he should be able to find these two up the pitch easily as well, thanks to their coordinated and well thought out movements, both creating space, and running into it.

