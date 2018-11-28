×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chelsea news: Didier Drogba names his favourite former teammate; picks best defenders he's played against

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
338   //    28 Nov 2018, 13:48 IST

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League
Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

What's the story?

Recently retired Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has revealed the name of his favourite former teammate, while also picking the best defenders he has played against in his career.

In case you didn't know...

The Ivorian striker moved away from Chelsea in 2012 only to rejoin the club two years later and helped his side win the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. 

The 40-year-old ended a trophy-laden career when he announced his retirement recently.

Drogba boasts of having played with the likes of Michael Ballack, Arjen Robben, John Terry and Eden Hazard in the course of his career but the striker only has one favourite.

The heart of the matter

Drogba has named fellow legend Frank Lampard as his best teammate at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a Chelsea fan event in Tokyo (via Metro UK), the former striker said, "There's one that I'm going to put a bit more in front because most of my goals came from him, it's Frank Lampard."

"Also because every day after training we were staying on the pitch trying to practise, trying to create some exercises because the ones we did a few days ago were becoming too easy."

"So, we were trying to bring in new exercises and that's how we progressed and challenged each other to score goals, to create assists and for me I learned a lot from him."

The former Chelsea star has also named Barcelona duo Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol as well as Manchester United pair Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic as the best defenders he's ever faced in his career.

Drogba said, "It’s very difficult for me to say one that I played against because most of the time I was playing against two defenders, so one of the best pair I played against was Vidic and Ferdinand,’ he told Sky Sports. ‘And the other one was [Carles] Puyol and Pique."

What's next?

We are yet to see if Drogba will return to football as a managerial figure. The former striker has revealed that he is open to such a role after having learned from the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Frank Lampard Didier Drogba
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Didier Drogba- A Chelsea legend, National hero and...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Didier Drogba Moments
RELATED STORY
'Pique the toughest defender I ever faced': Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Didier Drogba Tribute, The Chelsea and Cote D'Ivoire Legend
RELATED STORY
Fans react as story of Arsenal defender panicking before...
RELATED STORY
5 most significant goals by Didier Drogba
RELATED STORY
Best all-time Chelsea XI
RELATED STORY
7 erstwhile players every true Chelsea fan misses
RELATED STORY
Drogba tips Chelsea to bounce back
RELATED STORY
7 former Chelsea stars you won't believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us