"Didn't show up again today in training" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United target is pushing for a move away from the club

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax winger and Manchester United target Antony is pushing for a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United have already had a £67.6m bid for the winger rejected by Ajax last week. The Dutch club are said to be holding out for at least €80-85 million for the player. Antony scored 10 goals and made nine assists for Ajax last term and is still only 22 years old. The Red Devils have been linked to the player consistently over the past few weeks.

The club recently finalized a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and are expected to focus on Antony in the coming days. The winger himself is reportedly keen for a move and wants Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United.

As a result, Antony has not been a part of training sessions at Ajax for the past two days. The winger may also be dropped from the squad for their game against Rotterdam and is pushing for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are expected to return with an increased bid and have also identified Cody Gakpo as a cheaper alternative.

Manchester United look to improve attack after solving midfield crisis with Casemiro

As many as three important United midfielders left the club recently. This includes Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata. The club moved quickly to add Christian Eriksen and had a long-term pursuit of Frenkie de Jong end in failure.

De Jong is a long-term target for Manchester United but Casemiro should slot in straight into the CDM position.

The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have been constantly criticized in recent months. United lost to Brentford 4-0 recently, a loss during which the two again came in for criticism. Casemiro is a world-class CDM with loads of experience and the club will be hoping that he can transform the midfield right from the start.

Now, as United move towards their attacking targets, Antony has proved to be an expensive option with Ajax reluctant to sell him this window. PSV’s Gakpo is reportedly available for around €35-40 million and might prove to be the more sensible option. The club can be expected to make at least two more signings in the coming days, with the acquisition of a striker also reportedly on the agenda.

