ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC 2-3 Odisha FC: 3 things we learned from the contest

Odisha FC recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in an ISL match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday. A brace from Diego Mauricio and Isaac was enough for The Juggernauts to overcome early strikes from Chima Chukwu and Boris Singh and seal their first victory of this ISL season.

Jamshedpur FC took advantage of an early capitulation from Odisha FC and scored two goals within the first 10 minutes. Boris Singh was at the end of a tap-in following a fine pass of play through the left-hand side after Daniel Chima Chukwu drove them into the lead with a powerful shot seven minutes earlier.

Diego Mauricio announced his return to India with a stunning finish from outside the penalty box. The Brazilian cut the deficit to one in the 17th minute and provided a glimmer of hope for the visitors.

The defensive catastrophe continued for Odisha FC though when they conceded an easy chance to Bradley, who failed to hit the target. Wellington Priori found an ambundance of space, but his shot was saved by Amrinder Singh.

Odisha FC were on the verge of leveling the score through Jerry. The Indian winger's exquisite strike was a whisker away from finding its way to inside the post.

Pedro Martin came off the bench and nearly equalized the score until Rehenesh made himself big to deny his opponent. When the game looked done and dusted, winger Isaac, who nearly produced a piece of magic in the first half, beat The Juggernauts shot-stopper with a thunderbolt from the outside of the box.

It was followed by a late winner from Diego Mauricio to help Odisha FC register a memorable victory, against Jamshedpur FC.

To complete the review of the contest, let's take a look at three takeaways from Odisha FC's stunning victory over Jamshedpur FC.

#3 Strikers with fine finishes

First goal of the season for Chima Chukwu

Diego Mauricio and Daniel Chima Chukwu might not be Ferran Corominas, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Roy Krishna, or Stiven Mendoza, but they are excellent players in their own right.

They operate knowing their weaknesses and strengths, and score a decent number of goals every season. One such occasion was Tuesday when both opened their scoring in the 2022-23 season with fantastic finishes.

Diego Mauricio's fifth goal from outside the box since the beginning of last season came against the Red Miners in this match. The Brazilian utilized the time and space to full effect when he found the top right corner with a top-notch curling effort. This helped Joseph Gambou's side come alive in the game after conceding two early goals.

Chima Chukwu made Thoiba Singh pay the full price when the striker pounced on from a poor touch to make the net bulge. The Nigerian not only scored from a tough angle, but struck it firmly to drive the ball past Amrinder Singh.

#2 Individual errors bite Jamshedpur FC

Germanpreet Singh and Eli Sabia were in the spotlight for conceding sloppy goals. The centre-back back-tracked and stood away from his compatriot Mauricio as he took the shot before scoring the first goal. The Brazilian's sloppy headed clearance assisted the visitors to regain the ball and score the second goal.

In another instance, former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Germanpreet provided sufficient time for Isaac to open up his body and score a pile-driver from the edge of the penalty box. The 26-year-old was not proactive and started sprinting towards the winger when Isaac had already shot the ball.

#1 Odisha's grit haunts Jamshedpur FC

Odisha FC found a prompt response to Jamshedpur FC through Diego Mauricio after they went two goals behind in the first half. Contrastingly, the second half was not as open as the first half as Aidy Boothroyd's side were comfortably dealing with the threats possessed by their opponents.

However, Odisha FC's determination helped them cross the line in dramatic fashion for the first time this season. Diego Mauricio was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match award for scoring two goals.

