Diego Simeone recalls his reaction when Barcelona offered Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recalls his reaction when the club were offered Barcelona forward Luis Suarez last summer. Speaking to ESPN show F360, Simeone threw light on his reaction to Atletico Madrid giving him the chance to sign Suarez:

"When the possibility came up for Atletico Madrid to sign Luis Suarez the club called me and told me: 'What's your opinion on Luis Suarez?' And I replied: 'Are you serious?"

"Don't ask me, let's go for it and they let me speak to him. When I spoke to him, the first thing that I said to him was: 'Look, Luis, we need to win and you want to win, so the door is open."

Luis Suarez has played a vital role in Atletico Madrid's title-winning season. Since leaving Barcelona last summer, Suarez has scored 21 goals in the league, including scoring the all-important 67th minute winner against Real Valladolid on the final day of the season to hand Los Rojiblancos the title.

Luis Suarez's situation is pretty similar to that of David Villa. An aging David Villa also left Barcelona to join Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2013, helping Atletico Madrid win the title that season.

Barcelona's loss was Atletico Madrid's gain

Barcelona decided to let Luis Suarez leave even though the Uruguayan scored 21 goals that season. Since Suarez's departure, the Catalans have struggled to find a goalscorer who can partner Lionel Messi up-front.

However, Barcelona's loss proved to be Atletico Madrid's gain. Luis Suarez was Atletico Madrid's highest goalscorer this season with 21 goals, 8 clear of Marcos Llorente. Even at 34 years of age, Suarez showed great determination and a knack for scoring goals.

Manager Diego Simeone was in awe of Suarez's quality up front. Simeone praised Suarez's attitude after leaving Barcelona and said the Uruguayan possesses magic in his feet. Simeone said:

"There are players that are blessed with magic, like Suarez, who is a winner. He arrived with all the talk about his exit from Barcelona and he came with the rebelliousness of a 20-year-old kid, with an enthusiasm, with the desire to show that he still had it."

Diego Simeone also credited Luis Suarez's winning mentality. According to the Argentine, Suarez's winning mentality has helped the club and propelled them to new heights this season. Simeone added:

"And when a guy, who is used to winner, comes to a team that needs to win...the year ahead can look good."

