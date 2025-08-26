Differdange vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2025 

Differdange face off against Drita for the second leg clash of their UEFA Conference League play-offs on Thursday.

The Luxembourg outfit are currently trailing 2-1 in the tie following a narrow defeat in the first leg in Kosovo last week.

Albert Dabiqaj fired the hosts in front after 30 minutes into the kick-off, before Andreas Buch equalized for Differdange five minutes after the hour mark.

In the closing stages of the match, Besnik Krasniqi struck a penalty in the 80th minute to restore Drita's lead and eventually secure all three points for them.

Rubbing salt on Differdange's wounds was a stoppage-time red card for Adrien Mfoumou, who is now suspended from the deciding leg this week.

Aiming for their first European appearance since the 2007 UEFA Intertoto Cup, Differdange need another home win to keep their hopes alive.

So far this season, they've won both their Conference League qualifier fixtures in Luxembourg, beating Welsh side The New Saints 2-1 in the second round before a 3-1 extra-time win over FCI Levadia in the third.

Meanwhile, Drita kept their winning record against Differdange this season intact, having beaten them both home and away in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers last month. They need just a draw here to secure their first European appearance.

Differdange vs Drita Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Differdange and Drita have met thrice before, all coming in the current season

Drita beat Differdange 4-2 on aggregate in the Champions League qualifiers and now hold a 2-1 advantage in the Conference League qualifiers too

The Kosovan side have lost four of their last five away games in European qualifiers; interestingly, their only positive result during this run was a 3-2 win over Differdange in the Champions League first qualifier round

Differdange vs Drita Prediction

Drita come into the fixture confident of their chances, having beaten Differdange in every game this season. Moreover, just a draw would suffice for them as the pressure is more on Differdange, who need to win by at least two goals here to prevail. They've won their last two games at home, so this could be a close one.

Prediction: Differdange 1-1 Drita

Differdange vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

