Differdange vs Levadia Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

FC Differdange continue their quest for UEFA Europa Conference League qualification with a clash against Levadia in the third qualifying round on Thursday. The Luxembourg outfit, whose only prior appearance at a major competition came way back in 2007 at the UEFA Intertoto Cup, are fresh off beating The New Saints.

After picking up a narrow 1-0 victory in Wales on 23 July, Pedro Resende's side followed it up with an identical victory at home, six days later.

Artur Abreu produced the goods for them in the first leg, while a second-half penalty from Samir Hadji did the job for them in the second clash.

For the first time since 2013, Differdange find themselves as far as the third qualifying round of a European tournament, where Estonian minnows Levadia await them.

After clinching the Meistriliiga in 2024, the Tallinn outfit got another crack at qualifying for a major European competition, something which Levadia have failed to achieve since the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.

However, their Champions League hopes were dashed earlier when Latvian side RFS beat them 1-0 home and away, causing Levadia to drop here. But they recovered to beat Saburtalo 3-2 on aggregate to set up a third qualifying clash against Differdange.

Differdange vs Levadia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third clash between Differdange and Levadia; the previous two fixtures saw one draw and one win for the Luxembourg outfit (2011-12 Europa League second qualifying round).

Levadia failed to score in both their previous clashes with Differdange: 0-0 on 14 July 2011 and 1-0 on 21 July 2011.

The Tallinn outfit have won just once from their last six European games: 1-0 vs Saburtalo last month.

Differdange are on a three-game winning run in all competitions right now, sealing each game by an identical score of 1-0.

Differdange vs Levadia Prediction

The Luxembourg outfit are the favorites here given their strong run of form right now, backed by a solid defense. It will take something special from Levadia to cut open Differdange at the back.

We expect a close and intense clash here, with the home side sealing a narrow victory.

Prediction: Differdange 1-0 Levadia

Differdange vs Levadia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Differdange to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

