Dila vs DAC 1904 Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Dila will entertain DAC 1904 at Stadioni Tengiz Burjanadze in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Dila vs DAC 1904 Preview

Dila lost the first leg 2-1 in Dunajská Streda – their fourth defeat in a row. Coach Andriy Demchenko said his team’s situation was cause for concern but that there were positives despite the setback. Dila were trailing by two goals but Ukrainian striker Mykola Kovtalyuk pulled one back in the 43rd minute to ramp up the pressure on DAC.

Guarders are yet to make it out of the first qualifying round but are hoping to exploit their home advantage to make history on Thursday. The Georgians are unbeaten at home in their last four matches, winning three times and drawing once. Dila played with admirable confidence in the away fixture, which is expected to be replicated with ease at home.

DAC 1904 are enjoying a purple patch of form, with six wins and two draws in their last 10 matches in all competitions. Head coach Adrián Guľa will be keen to see his side maintain that momentum when they travel to Gori. They made it to the third qualifying round last year.

The visitors will count on their prolific strikers to accomplish their mission at Stadioni Tengiz Burjanadze. DAC boast 11 goals in their last three games. Nikola Krstović is yet to break his duck in the competition. He topped the Slovakian league with 18 goals last season and remains the team’s biggest attacking threat.

Dila vs DAC 1904 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dila have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches.

Dila have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Dila’s best continental record is a third-qualifying-round finish in the UEFA Europa League.

DAC 1904 have won four times and drawn once in their last five away matches.

Dila have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while DAC 1904 have won thrice and drawn twice.

Dila vs DAC 1904 Prediction

Dila’s major handicap is their inability to pinpoint most of their goal efforts. Their defense is great but they must score at least two unanswered goals to sail through.

DAC 1904 have sharp forwards but are coming up against a highly motivated home team that will do anything to survive.

Dila are expected to pull it off based on their determination and home advantage.

Prediction: Dila 3-1 DAC 1904

Dila vs DAC 1904 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dila to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dila to score first – Yes

Tip 4: DAC 1904 to score - Yes