Dila vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UEFA Conference League 2022-23

Dila take on KuPS at the Tengiz Burjanadze Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday, with both sides looking to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Dila have been in disappointing form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Andrey Demchenko's side will be going into the game off the back of two consecutive losses. They will hope to bounce back with a win against KuPS on Thursday as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

KuPS, on the other hand, have been in decent form of late and have been unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. Simo Valakari's side will be going into the game off the back of a 4-0 win against FC Lahti last time out and will look to take that momentum into the game against Dila on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and progress to the next round of the tournament, and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Dila vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides only previous meeting was in the first leg earlier this week.

KuPS came away as 2-0 winners thanks to goals fromJanis Ikaunieks and Tim Vayrynen.

Dila have the third-best defense in the Gerogian league, having only conceded 18 goals from their 20 games so far.

KuPS boast the best defense in the Finnish league, having only conceded nine goals from their 14 games so far.

Dila vs KuPS Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Dila have no significant absentees due to injuries or suspension ahead of the game. Meanwhile, Joona Veteli will be out injured for KuPS.

KuPS have been in great form this season and should have enough quality to get past Dila on Thursday.

We predict a tight game, with KuPS coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Dila 0-1 KuPS

Dila vs KuPS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: KuPS Win

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (KuPS have a brilliant defensive record, having only conceded nine league goals so far this season)

Tip 3 - Tim Vayrynen to score/assist (The forward has four goals from his last five games across all competitions)

