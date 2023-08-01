Dila vs Vorskla Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Dila will play host to Vorskla at Stadioni Tengiz Burjanadze in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Dila vs Vorskla Preview

Vorskla came from behind to seal a 2-1 win in the first leg. Dila broke the deadlock by the hour mark and continued to heap the pressure on the Ukrainian side in a bid to put the game to bed. However, goals from Rodriguez and Ibrahim Kane handed Vorskla a slim lead, which they must fight to defend in Gori.

Guarders will head into the clash with an improved level of confidence following their performance in Tychy, Poland, where the first leg was played. If the Georgian team can replicate and sustain such intensity, it will be difficult for Vorskla to find their footing and make a statement.

The visitors will be expecting a softer defensive unit than what they endured in the first leg. Vorskla labored for many minutes trying to probe Dila’s defence for weak spots. It was in the 74th minute that they found success. The hosts are not going to sit back and repel assaults this time. They will push for goals in the hope of winning the tie.

Zeleno-Bili will take confidence from their away record heading into the meeting. They have suffered only one defeat in their last five matches on the road, winning three times. While Dila’s overall stat could inspire Vorskla - four losses in five matches – their home record tells a different story: four wins in five outings.

Dila vs Vorskla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dila have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Dila have scored five goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Dila have played 25 European games and won nine while Vorskla boast 43 and 16 victories.

Vorskla have won four times and drawn once in their last five away matches.

Dila have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Vorskla have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Dila vs Vorskla Prediction

Mykola Kovtalyuk and Thierry Gale have contributed three of Dila’s four goals in the campaign, two and three respectively. Gale leads the team with two goals in the Georgian top flight.

Vorskla’s top scorer Taulant Seferi left the outfit at the end of the season. However, the team have maintained their prolificacy, scoring 13 goals in their last five outings.

Dila are expected to prevail based on motivation and home advantage.

Prediction: Dila 3-1 Vorskla

Dila vs Vorskla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dila to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dila to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vorskla to score - Yes