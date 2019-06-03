Dillon Hoogewerf: Player profile of Manchester United's first summer signing

Hoogewerf (right) has 13 appearances at international level and confirmed his arrival on Instagram

Manchester United have finally made their first signing of this summer's transfer window from Eredivisie champions Ajax. No, it's not Matthijs de Ligt - the name of their new acquisition is in-fact, talented teenage forward Dillon Hoogewerf.

Who is Dillon Hoogewerf?

The 16-year-old is one of the most highly-regarded products within the famed Ajax academy and can play as a centre-forward, as well as on the wings. Last season, he netted ten goals and created six assists in 18 appearances for their under-17 side.

His terrific performances at that level earned him a place in their under-19 side, where he featured in competitions including the UEFA Youth League, Dutch Cup and domestic league.

As for experience on the international stage, it's an ever-increasing part of his budding career. He has made 13 appearances for the Netherlands at u15 and under-16 levels to date, with eight goals in those matches. Ajax youth expert Bram ver der Ploeg hailed Dillon in his assessment of the teenager, saying:

"Hoogewerf is a very versatile player and two-footed. A bit smaller, he is physically very strong and really is a dribbler. In the Under-17s, he plays on the flanks but in Erik Ten Haag's system, he could play in any of the three positions behind the striker.

"A modern player who is developing very quickly, he's recently had a suspension for a red card so must remain calm in the head. However from the under-16s, he is one of the players with the most potential."

Saîd Ouaali, the club's head of youth development had this to say after his departure:

"We wish Dillon a lot of success. We know we had done everything we can to keep him. Ultimately, the choice was up to him and he opted for a foreign adventure.”

Player Profile

Dillon in action for Ajax (left) and posing in his new colours on the right (Picture source: Fox Sports Asia)

Full name: Dillon Ifunanya Chukwu Hoogewerf

Date of Birth: February 27, 2003

Place of Birth: Almere, Netherlands

Age: 16

Foot: both

Position: RW/CF/LW

Height: 1.65m

What's next?

As previously mentioned, Hoogewerf is only 16. With that in mind, it's likely he'll be playing for United's youth sides, either at under-19 or under-23 level - before looking to transition towards the senior team once he settles and looks to impress in the years to come.