Dimitar Berbatov believes Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would be a great fit at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov claims that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could still make a great addition to Manchester United and English football amidst speculation over his future.

The Spaniard's contract situation has been one of the major talking points in the transfer market at the moment ahead of what is presumably set to be a busy winter window for European clubs, given the shocking number of injuries clubs have faced. Ramos is set to become a free agent in the summer should Real Madrid not extend his contract.

With several clubs queueing up to sign the legendary Spanish defender on a free transfer should he choose to walk away, Manchester United could potentially compete for his signature as well, as the Red Devils are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Berbatov tips Ramos for Manchester United move amidst uncertainty over Real Madrid future

Berbatov in action for Manchester United

Weighing in on Ramos' future and where he could possibly end up, Dimitar Berbatov remarked;

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Sergio Ramos, according to reports both the player and club are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. With [Sergio] Ramos 34 years old, they are probably fighting over a one-year or two-year contract."

The Bulgarian icon cited Thiago Silva's recent success in the Premier League with Chelsea and said that Ramos could be a great addition to record English champions Manchester United.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Berbatov also claimed that Ramos is 'still a world-class' defender, saying,

"Thiago Silva, who is even older at 36 years old, has proven that it is never too late to move to the Premier League and so far it is working out well for the Brazilian. I'm sure if Ramos wanted to move to a club like United then it would work out well for him too. He's in great shape, he's still a world-class defender, and in my opinion there's still a lot of football left in him."

That being said, the former Manchester United striker also acknowledged that he would be surprised if the 34-year-old did end up parting ways with Real Madrid, given that he has been integral to their immense success for over a decade. Berbatov added,

"I see him as a Real Madrid player, however, and I think player and club will find a solution, and he will stay. I'll be surprised if he leaves, but if things don't work out, then I'm sure a lot of clubs will be interested in him."

🆕 Record breaker!



🇪🇸 Sergio Ramos makes his 177th international appearance for Spain, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon as the most capped European men's player of all time



👏💪😉 pic.twitter.com/gpaCxcExLD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 14, 2020

There has been no official update on Ramos' future from Real Madrid or elsewhere so far, and it remains to be seen if the Spaniard does end up prolonging his stay at the capital club.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Miami have also been named as keen admirers of the Blancos' legend, among others.

