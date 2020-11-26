'He doesn't care about mistakes; he only thinks about success!' — Nani heaps praise on Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes is a perfect addition to the side because of his mentality, says his compatriot and former Red Devil, Nani.

Fernandes was linked with a move to Old Trafford for the entirety of the 2019 summer transfer window, but they opted against purchasing him until six months later, when they spent £47m to bring in the former Sporting Lisbon captain.

The Portuguese has had an astounding impact on his side since his arrival in the winter, scoring 21 goals and setting up a further 13 in his first 35 appearances for Manchester United. He has been a catalyst for a string of impressive results for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, and has quickly made himself an indispensable figure for the club.

Nani discusses Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United

Fernandes has had a monumental impact on his side

Speaking about his former club Manchester United and his love for them despite leaving Old Trafford several years ago, Nani told United Review;

"I still watch almost all of [Manchester] United’s games. I watch when it is possible because of my schedule here in Orlando. I always support United and I have to say they have been fun to watch. I really like the way this United team plays."

"Obviously one or two results at the beginning of the season weren’t what we wanted, but I’m confident this team will keep getting better and better. I think we can have a special season."

The Portuguese winger, currently plying his trade for Orlando City in the MLS, heaped immense praise on his former teammate and revealed that he always believed that Fernandes would have been a great fit for English football.

Advertisement

12 - Despite only making his debut in February 2020, no Manchester United player has registered more assists in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjær since his first game in charge of the club in December 2018 than Bruno Fernandes (12). Levels. pic.twitter.com/32UH7YVrU0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Nani shared the stage with the 26-year-old for Sporting Lisbon and revealed that he was aware of the midfielder's ability. The former Manchester United forward explained,

"A big part of this team is Bruno Fernandes, who I used to play with at Sporting [Lisbon]. Bruno now is a much better player than when we were playing together. He was doing great in Portugal but the Portuguese league is not the same as the Premier League – in everything there is more quality and intensity.

"I saw so much potential in Bruno and I told him to go to England if he decided to move to another league. I said to him, 'Your game will fit there and the fans will go crazy for you!' The style of his football is something fans appreciate. He is a player who likes to take risks in the game, who wants to take the responsibility of the game on his back and make difficult passes, dribbles and shots."

Advertisement

The former Manchester United winger went on to highlight the one key factor about his approach, saying that all Fernandes cares about is being successful.

2011 - Bruno Fernandes' goal at 99:45 is the latest scored in the Premier League since Juan Mata's strike for Chelsea against Norwich in August 2011 (100:03). Drama. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/17NTb0qGkc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

The midfielder has made a name for himself by being a player who attempts audacious passes and shots, and Nani believes that this makes him a perfect fit for Manchester United. The 34-year-old explained,

"He doesn’t care about mistakes; he only thinks about success and making the team have success. He knows what that takes. That’s Man United, isn’t it? All the years of success at the club were achieved with that approach. Every player in the team, from goalkeeper to striker, took risks. We all knew the timing, when we should be calm, but all our games had passion, quality and the freedom to take risks if the result wasn’t coming."

"Bruno has done so well until now, scoring goals and setting up a lot of goals, but I think he will keep improving and making the team even better."

Bruno has been in stellar form this season as well and got a brace in Manchester United's most recent outing against Istanbul Basaksehir, scoring an absolutely stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area against the Turkish champions.

Advertisement

Also read: Twitter reacts as sensational Bruno Fernandes stars in Manchester United's 4-1 thrashing of Istanbul Basaksehir