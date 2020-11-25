Twitter reacts as sensational Bruno Fernandes stars in Manchester United's 4-1 thrashing of Istanbul Basaksehir 

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League with a 4-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir. The Red Devils endured a couple of turbulent results in recent weeks including a 2-1 loss to their opponents on the night in Turkey. However, they set the record straight with a relatively comfortable victory at Old Trafford to record their second European win at home, following the 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig.
Bruno Fernandes needed just seven minutes to break the deadlock and did so in absolutely majestic fashion with a strike from the edge of the penalty area that smashed into the roof of the visitors' net. Basaksehir made matters worse for themselves after veteran goalkeeper Mert Gunok spilt the ball from a lofted Alex Telles cross, giving Fernandes an open net to tuck the ball into and make it 2-0 by the 19th minute.
The Red Devils played some fantastic football in the first 45 minutes of the game, constantly threatening to breach the Turkish defence with their devastating pace and precision. Marcus Rashford tripled Manchester United's advantage 35 minutes into the game by calmly slotting the ball past a helpless Gunok from the spot after the English forward was rammed into by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo inside the penalty box.
The Turkish champions managed to put up a brave second-half display and asked several questions of their fabled hosts, and found a way back into the game via a riveting free-kick from Deniz Turuc. Basaksehir captain Visca came close to getting a second, but his effort could only manage to rattle the crossbar.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men absorbed the pressure from the Turkish side late into the game and got scored a late fourth goal after two substitutes Mason Greenwood and Daniel James combined for a devastating counter-attack.
The Red Devils and walked away with a three-goal win and all three points on the night with a morale-boosting victory. United currently sit atop Group H and need just a point against Paris Saint-Germain next week to progress to the Round of 16 stage of the UCL.
