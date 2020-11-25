Twitter reacts as sensational Bruno Fernandes stars in Manchester United's 4-1 thrashing of Istanbul Basaksehir 

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League with a 4-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir. The Red Devils endured a couple of turbulent results in recent weeks including a 2-1 loss to their opponents on the night in Turkey. However, they set the record straight with a relatively comfortable victory at Old Trafford to record their second European win at home, following the 5-0 demolition of RB Leipzig.

Bruno Fernandes needed just seven minutes to break the deadlock and did so in absolutely majestic fashion with a strike from the edge of the penalty area that smashed into the roof of the visitors' net. Basaksehir made matters worse for themselves after veteran goalkeeper Mert Gunok spilt the ball from a lofted Alex Telles cross, giving Fernandes an open net to tuck the ball into and make it 2-0 by the 19th minute.

The Red Devils played some fantastic football in the first 45 minutes of the game, constantly threatening to breach the Turkish defence with their devastating pace and precision. Marcus Rashford tripled Manchester United's advantage 35 minutes into the game by calmly slotting the ball past a helpless Gunok from the spot after the English forward was rammed into by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo inside the penalty box.

The Turkish champions managed to put up a brave second-half display and asked several questions of their fabled hosts, and found a way back into the game via a riveting free-kick from Deniz Turuc. Basaksehir captain Visca came close to getting a second, but his effort could only manage to rattle the crossbar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men absorbed the pressure from the Turkish side late into the game and got scored a late fourth goal after two substitutes Mason Greenwood and Daniel James combined for a devastating counter-attack.

The Red Devils and walked away with a three-goal win and all three points on the night with a morale-boosting victory. United currently sit atop Group H and need just a point against Paris Saint-Germain next week to progress to the Round of 16 stage of the UCL.

We take a look at some of the best tweets from the game.

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 34 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester United (21 goals, 13 assists) 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/QA9wbEB4VO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

Man Utd should just play the Champions League music before all Premier League home games and not tell the players it's a domestic match. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) November 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes reached 20 goals for Manchester United in fewer games [35] than any other midfielder in the club’s history.



Some penalty, that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Wu15FY4GSS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 24, 2020

Two players have scored five goals in the Champions League this season:



🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford



The future is now. #UCL pic.twitter.com/cKxuPNFdMk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 24, 2020

Man Utd at home in the #PL:

◉ 5 games

◉ 1 win

◉ 3 defeats

◉ 3 goals

◉ 10 conceded

◉ 2 clean sheets



Man Utd at home in the #UCL:

◉ 2 games

◉ 2 wins

◉ 0 defeats

◉ 9 goals

◉ 1 conceded

◉ 1 clean sheet



Those European nights.



SG week 19th - 25th pic.twitter.com/e67PorF50w — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 24, 2020

Bruno Fernandes vs. Everton: On a hat trick, squares the ball to Cavani to get his first Man United goal ❤️



Bruno Fernandes vs. Istanbul: On a hat trick, gives up the penalty to let Rashford get on the scoresheet ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RrI9K39qT5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2020

Manchester United at home in Europe under Solskjær:



0-2

0-0

1-0

3-0

4-0

5-0

2-1

5-0

4-1



Not the toughest opposition in that run, but it’s a decent record: seven wins, 24 goals.#MUNIST — Karan Tejwani (@karan_tejwani26) November 24, 2020

Manchester United - Paris St. Germain

Basaksehir F.K. - RB Leipzig



Crucial fixtures coming up now in Group H.... who's heading to the Europa League? 👀 pic.twitter.com/duUu7SlYkm — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 24, 2020

Manchester United remain top of Group H following a solid 4-1 win against Basaksehir 👏#MUNIST | #UCL pic.twitter.com/G6ODvBTPur — Unibet (@unibet) November 24, 2020

Whatever Ole changed after taking off Bruno Fernandes & Marcus Rashford, I hope he never even contemplates doing it again. — ً (@utdrobbo) November 24, 2020

— Four games

— Nine points

— 12 goals scored

— Four goals conceded



Manchester United go three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in Group H. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wf4pbk5BbY — bet365 (@bet365) November 24, 2020

Alex Telles:



✓ 11 crosses attempted — most on the pitch

✓ 4 chances created — most on the pitch pic.twitter.com/Te6EIHsTg6 — UtdArena (@utdarena) November 24, 2020