Dimitar Berbatov gives his prediction for West Ham's clash with Chelsea on Saturday

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Chelsea and West Ham will play out a 2-2 draw when the two sides meet on Saturday night at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Chelsea head into Saturday night's fixture on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw against Brighton at Stamford Bridge in midweek. The result took Chelsea into the top four and the Blues are ahead of fifth-placed West Ham on goal difference.

The Blues have improved massively since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at the club. Chelsea, however, have been inconsistent in the Premier League in recent weeks, winning just two of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, David Moyes' West Ham side have also managed to win just two of their last five Premier League games. The Hammers have, however, been one of the most impressive teams in the league this season and are currently in the race for the Champions League places.

Dimitar Berbatov has backed West Ham to secure a point against Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday at the London Stadium.

"Oh my god, this is going to be an interesting game. Some people may think this will be a game that both teams can't afford to lose so it will be tight, but I can see goals in this one," Berbatov told the Metro.

"West Ham are surprising everybody and doing well but they also play quite openly at the back and Chelsea have great attacking options, West Ham play as a team and know how to get the ball in the back of the net. I can see this one being a draw," added Berbatov.

⏰ 5:30 PM

🏟 London Stadium

🆚 @ChelseaFC

📺 Sky Sports#WHUCHE — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 24, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to lead his Chelsea side to victory over West Ham on Saturday as the fight for the Champions League places intensifies. A victory over David Moyes' side will see the Blues go three points ahead of the Hammers and five points ahead of Tottenham and Liverpool.

4th. Chelsea - 55pts

5th. West Ham - 55 pts.



Saturday at 5:30pm - West Ham vs Chelsea.



BUZZING for this one. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/NbTF3O4Lbk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 20, 2021

The German will be eager to secure Champions League football for next season and catch up with third-placed Leicester City.