Dimitar Berbatov reveals that Cristiano Ronaldo did not drink even at Christmas 

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has shed more light on the Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism by revealing that he did not drink along with others at Christmas.

The two men shared a dressing room together at Old Trafford for just one year but that was enough for Berbatov to experience the greatness of the Portugal international up close.

In an interview with Diario AS, the Bulgarian revealed the intense competitiveness with which Cristiano Ronaldo approached training, saying:

''I’ve been a lucky guy to share a season [with Ronaldo],''

“Training with him was like a war because I didn’t think about anything other than winning everything, including the little games we played. Cristiano was a good kid who increased the competitive atmosphere of the team."

“At the Christmas parties we organised the players had a great time, but he was always very professional. I never saw him even take a drink. He took extreme care of himself."

“You’d come to training and he’d already be in the gym. Then, he’d stay for extra work after training to work on his finishing, before going swimming and then returning the gym."

“He was determined to be the best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009, signing for Real Madrid for a world-record fee and he attained even greater heights in the Spanish capital, cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

His direct competition with Lionel Messi in LaLiga redefined the history of football and both men raised the bar in the game with their exploits.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong in final chapter of iconic career

Ronaldo is still going strong at 35

Cristiano Ronaldo has been praised by several of his former teammates for his dedication and unshakable self-belief and this is what has kept him going even at the age of 35.

Despite him seemingly getting better with age like fine wine, no player's career can last forever and we are currently in the final stages of Ronaldo's incredible journey.

The Juventus star is, however, not showing any signs of slowing down and is on course to set several records in the coming months which will further cement his legacy as the greatest player to ever grace the game.

Closest in his sight is Ali Daei's record for most international goals, with Cristiano Ronaldo currently seven behind the Iranian.

There is also the possibility of him scoring 800 career goals, while the quest to help Juventus end their over two-decade wait for European glory will also drive their number 7.