Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023 

Dinamo Batumi host Tirana at the Adjarabet Arena on Thursday (July 20) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round. The tie is finely poised at 1-1 after the two sides settled for a share of the spoils in the Albanian capital last week.

Flamarion opened the scoring for Batumi in the 66th minute, which seemed to have given them a win, but Regi Lushkja equalised for Tirana in the third minute of stoppage time. It was a nerve-wracking end to a tense game, and now, another potentially edgy clash awaits this week in Georgia, as there's all to play for.

Interestingly, Dinamo have drawn all three of their clashes this season, with the other two coming in the semifinal and final of the Georgian Super Cup. On the first occasion, Gia Geguchadze's side prevailed in a penalty shootout but lost in the next to Dinamo Tbilisi.

Tirana, meanwhile, began the new campaign with the first leg of their Europa Conference League clash, having only played a friendly before that, which ended in a 2-1 win for them over Struga.

Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dinamo and Tirana have clashed just once before - last week in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tirana are unbeaten in three competitive away games.

Dinamo have drawn all three games this season (1-1 vs Torpedo Kutaisi, Dinamo Tbilisi and Tirana).

Dinamo have scored twice in three games this season, and both have come from Flamarion. He will look to score for a third time in a row.

Tirana went out in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League last year. They haven't played in the finals of a European competition since the 1994-95 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana Prediction

Dinamo were the better side in the first leg. Now at home, they could come flying out of the blocks to push Tirana on the backfoot. The Albanian side won't go down without a fight but could go down nonetheless.

Prediction: Dinamo 2-1 Tirana

Dinamo Batumi vs Tirana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dinamo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes