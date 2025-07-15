Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Dinamo Brest and Sutjeska will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at ZTE Arena.
Dinamo Brest hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2- 1 away win in the first leg in Montenegro last week. They took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Artem Bykov's 25th-minute strike. Vasko Kalezic drew the game level from the spot in the 90th minute to seemingly ensure the spoils were shared. However, Medo Jukovic's own goal deep into injury time helped the visitors leave with the win.
Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie will face Beitar Jerusalem in the second round of the Qualifiers while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.
Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's first leg was the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Dinamo's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Sutjeska are winless in 18 away games played in European competition, losing 11 games.
- Seven of Dinamo Brest's last eight competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Four of Dinamo's last five UEFA Club qualifiers have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Dinamo's last nine home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Prediction
Dinamo Brest put up a gutsy performance to claim a first leg win with the last kick of the game in the first leg. They are the designated hosts here but the game will be played in Hungary. Nevertheless, the Belarusian outfit will fancy their chances of completing the job and are the pre-game favorites.
Sutjeska were the more dominant side in the first leg and would have been disappointed not to have made their dominance count in front of their fans. That game was their first game of the new season.
Dinamo Brest, on the other hand, have been in competitive action over the last few months which gives them an edge.
Prediction: Dinamo Brest 1-0 Sutjeska
Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Dinamo Brest to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half