Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Dinamo Brest and Sutjeska will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at ZTE Arena.

Ad

Dinamo Brest hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2- 1 away win in the first leg in Montenegro last week. They took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Artem Bykov's 25th-minute strike. Vasko Kalezic drew the game level from the spot in the 90th minute to seemingly ensure the spoils were shared. However, Medo Jukovic's own goal deep into injury time helped the visitors leave with the win.

Ad

Trending

Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie will face Beitar Jerusalem in the second round of the Qualifiers while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Dinamo's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Sutjeska are winless in 18 away games played in European competition, losing 11 games.

Seven of Dinamo Brest's last eight competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Dinamo's last five UEFA Club qualifiers have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Dinamo's last nine home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Prediction

Dinamo Brest put up a gutsy performance to claim a first leg win with the last kick of the game in the first leg. They are the designated hosts here but the game will be played in Hungary. Nevertheless, the Belarusian outfit will fancy their chances of completing the job and are the pre-game favorites.

Sutjeska were the more dominant side in the first leg and would have been disappointed not to have made their dominance count in front of their fans. That game was their first game of the new season.

Ad

Dinamo Brest, on the other hand, have been in competitive action over the last few months which gives them an edge.

Prediction: Dinamo Brest 1-0 Sutjeska

Dinamo Brest vs Sutjeska Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo Brest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More