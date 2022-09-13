Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

SL Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg

Dynamo Kyiv will host AEK Larnaca at Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium in their UEFA Europa League Group B clash on Thursday.

The Ukrainian representatives will hope to return to winning ways after a tepid start to their group campaign in Istanbul last week. Dynamo Kyiv returned with a 2-1 defeat against Fenerbahçe but certain parallels offer a more positive perspective for Bilo-syni.

They played with confidence and didn’t look like a visiting team in front of a 40,000-strong crowd. The Ukrainians even held the hosts to a 1-1 draw until the 90th minute. A repeat of such bravery in Krakow could give them an easy pass over AEK Larnaca.

AEK Larnaca also lost their opener 2-1, but at home to visiting Rennes of France. That puts them in a difficult situation as they travel to Poland where Dynamo Kyiv are playing their home games due to the crisis.

The Cypriot team had a bright run in the previous rounds, defeating Serbia’s Partizan and Ukrainian side Dnipro-1 to reach the group stage. However, the Rennes challenge exposed some weaknesses in the Kitrinoprasinoi set-up, mostly in midfield. Improving ball possession and offensive build-up will be crucial against Dynamo.

We expect a fierce contest as the two teams are desperate for points to avoid early elimination from the group stage.

Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head

The two teams will be facing off against each other for the first time in any competition.

Dynamo Kyiv form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

AEK Larnaca form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca News

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv’s injury list is longer than any other side in the competition. Six players are currently unfit for game action. They include goalkeepers Georgiy Bushchan and Ruslan Neshcheret; defenders Volodymyr Kostevych and Denys Popov; midfielder Mykola Shaparenko and forward Vladyslav Supryaga

Injury: Georgiy Bushchan, Ruslan Neshcheret, Volodymyr Kostevych, Denys Popov, Mykola Shaparenko and Vladyslav Supryaga.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

AEK Larnaca

Goalkeeper Andreas Paraskevas has been sidelined with a ruptured cruciate ligament while right winger Bruno Gama will sit out the clash after an Achilles tendon surgery.

Injury: Andreas Paraskevas, Bruno Gama.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca Predicted Xls

Dynamo Kyiv (4-3-3): Denys Boiko (GK), Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Mykyta Burda, Kostiantyn Vivcharenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Denys Harmash, Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Volodymyr Shepelev, Viktor Tsygankov, Vladyslav Kabaev

AEK Larnaca (4-2-3-1): Kenan Piric (GK), Nikos Englezou, Mikel Gonzalez, Ismael Casas Casado, Hrvoje Milicevic, Luis Gustavo, Imad Faraj, Oier, Victor Olatunji, Adam Gyurcso, Ivan Trickovski

Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

The hosts’ flurry of injuries will unlikely deplete the squad due to their solid bench strength.

We expect Dynamo Kyiv to win thanks to strong teamwork and determination.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 AEK Larnaca

