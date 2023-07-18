Dinamo Minsk vs Zeljeznicar Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Dinamo Minsk will welcome Zeljeznicar to Azərsun Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Dinamo Minsk vs Zeljeznicar Preview

Dinamo Minsk could have returned from the first leg with a two-goal margin but were unable to safeguard their lead and were eventually pegged back. The Belarusian team was up 2-0 by the 50th minute through strikes from Ivan Bakhar and Vladislav Morozo. But Dzenan Haracic powered home two late efforts, six minutes apart, to save his side's blushes.

Dinamo will rue for a long time the wasted opportunity. They were even close to sealing a 2-1 away win but a goalmouth blunder occasioned the equalizer (2-2) in the 91st minute. Nevertheless, their character and level of performance deserve commendation and if replicated at home, victory could smile at them.

Zeljeznicar were thrown off balance by Dinamo Minsk’s aggressive and breathless pace in the early sessions of the first leg. However, the Bosnian team found their footing gradually after the break following a reorganization of the midfield, but Dinamo’s back half stood firm until the final minutes.

Plavi will be expecting a similar treatment or probably worse in the return leg as Dinamo Minsk will be playing in front of home fans. The visitors will have no other option but to deploy a fierce defensive strategy to frustrate and sap their opponents’ strength until they find a breach to deliver the knockout blow.

Dinamo Minsk vs Zeljeznicar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dinamo Minsk have lost one game in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Dinamo Minsk have won their last five matches played at home.

Dinamo Minsk have scored 15 goals and conceded three in their last five home matches.

Zeljeznicar have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Dinamo Minsk have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Zeljeznicar have won four times and drawn once.

Dinamo Minsk vs Zeljeznicar Prediction

Dinamo Minsk’s key center-back Vladislav Kalinin remains unavailable for selection due to injury. Coach Vadim Skripchenko is expected to maintain his side’s 4-4-3 formation with top scorer Vladislav Morozov leading the charge.

Zeljeznicar have no lead to protect and so we expect them to play for a win at the Azərsun Arena in Minsk.

Dinamo Minsk come into the game as the favorites based on their balanced outfit and home advantage.

Prediction: Dinamo Minsk 2-0 Zeljeznicar

Dinamo Minsk vs Zeljeznicar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dinamo Minsk

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dinamo Minsk to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zeljeznicar to score - No