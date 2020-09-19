Dinamo Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2019-20 

The Lev Yashin Stadium is the venue for the matchday 8 fixture between Dinamo Moscow and Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Premier League.

Both sides have started the campaign in lukewarm form and are separated on the table by just one point, with the hosts occupying sixth spot, while Grozny are three places below in ninth.

Dinamo Moscow will hope to get back to winning ways, having gone three matches without a victory and will be smarting from their 2-1 defeat to Lokomotive Tbilisi on Thursday that saw them eliminated from the Europa League.

Akhmat Grozny, on the other hand, put up a dominant display in a 3-0 win over Znamya Noginsk in the Russian Cup to halt a run of two consecutive defeats.

🏆 Akhmat beat Znamya 3:0 in Russian Cup group stage match

⚽ Two goals scored Anton Shvets and another one scored Oleg Ivanov

⠀#RussianCup #Akhmat pic.twitter.com/NcmoGeGLM0 — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) September 17, 2020

Dinamo Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th meeting between Dinamo Moscow and Akhmat Grozny, with the capital side having the slight head-to-head advantage.

The white-blues have won nine, lost seven and drawn nine of the previous 25 games against Grozny, scoring 29 goals and conceding 22.

Dinamo Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Akhmat Grozny form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Dinamo Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Team News

Dinamo Moscow

Dinamo Moscow have no injury concerns heading into their clash with Akhmat Grozny, although manager Kirill Novikov will have to do without the services of midfielder Sergey Parshivluk and forward Nikolay Komlichenko who are both suspended.

Injuries: none

Suspensions: Sergey Parshivluk, Nikolay Komlichenko

Risk of suspension: Charles Kabore

Akhmat Grozny

Akhmat Grozny have some fitness concerns, with Odise Roshi (muscle) and Maksim Nenakhov (head) both ruled out due to injuries.

Head coach Andrei Talalayev will also be without defender Wilker Angel who is currently serving a red card suspension.

Injuries: Maksim Nenakhov, Odise Roshi

Suspension: Wilker Angel

Risk of suspension: Bernard Berisha, Ismael Silva

Dinamo Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Predicted XI

Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Dmitri Skopintsev, Ivan Ordets, Roman Yevgenyev, Grigori Mozorov; Daniil Fomin, Charles Kabore; Clinton N'jie, Maximilian Philipp, Sebastian Szymanski; Sylvester Igboun

Akhmat Grozny Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Shelia; Miroslav Bogosavac, Zoran Nisic, Aleksandr Putsko, Rizvan Ustiev; Artem Timofeev, Ismael Silva; Bernard Berisha, Vladimir Ilyin, Marat Bystrov; Andres Ponce

Dinamo Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Prediction

With just a point separating the two sides, they appear to be fairly evenly-matched in this campaign.

A win for Dinamo Moscow would take them four points clear of their opponents and put them in with a shot for an early title tilt, while defeat would have them in the unwanted position of having to play catch-up so early on in the season.

Akhmat Grozny, for their part, are punching above their weight, and having finished 13th last season, their current position of ninth represents unfamiliar territory for the Chechnya Republic side.

A victory here would catapult the Wolves above Dinamo Moscow to rub shoulders with the big boys and, even though it's still early days, fans of Akhmat Grozny are already daring to dream.

They have started the season brightly, and posted three consecutive victories to soar up the table before back-to-back losses to CSKA Moscow and PFC Sochi brought them crashing back down.

Dinamo Moscow have the quality and history to get the job done here but their indifferent form coupled with Grozny's good run could see both sides share the spoils.

Prediction: Diamo Moscow 1-1 Akhmat Grozny

