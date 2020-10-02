Dinamo Moscow vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Dinamo Moscow will host FC Krasnodar at the VTB Arena on Sunday in a Russian Premier League fixture.

Just one point separates both sides on the table, with Dinamo Moscow currently in ninth with 14 points while Krasnodar are two places higher in seventh with 15 points accrued from nine matches so far.

The home side come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss away to Khimki on Monday, while the visitors secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 2-1 victory away to PAOK in Greece on Wednesday.

⚡️ В Лиге Чемпионов сыграем в группе «Е» с испанской «Севильей» @SevillaFC, английским «Челси» @ChelseaFC и французским «Ренном» @staderennais.



Групповой этап Лиги чемпионов стартует во второй половине октября и завершится в декабре. Его расписание станет известно позднее. pic.twitter.com/gSBSKAwkUZ — FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) October 1, 2020

Dinamo Moscow vs Krasnodar Head-to-Head

Dinamo Moscow and FC Krasnodar have faced each other on 16 occasions in the past and the visitors have the slightly better head-to-head record with six wins and 23 goals scored.

Dinamo Moscow have picked up a victory in this fixture on four occasions in the past, scoring 14 goals, while six matches have ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in July, near the end of last season, when goals in each half from Vyacheslav Grulev and Joaozinho were enough to give Dinamo a 2-0 away victory.

Dinamo Moscow form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

FC Krasnodar form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

🐂 FC Krasnodar beat PAOK 2:1 and go straight to the #UCL group stage#ChampionsLeague #PAOKKrasnodar



📸 Andrey Shramko/FC Krasnodar pic.twitter.com/uSJnEj1EpA — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) September 30, 2020

Dinamo Moscow vs Krasnodar Team News

Dinamo Moscow

There are no injury concerns for the home side but forward Max Philipp (muscle) is a doubt for the clash with Krasnodar.

There are no suspension worries for caretaker manager Alyaksandr Kulchy, although the duo of defender Roman Evgenjev and midfielder Charles Kabore are currently walking a tight rope. They are both a yellow card away from being suspended.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Max Philipp

Suspensions: None

FC Krasnodar

The visitors have only one injury concern ahead of the clash with Dinamo Moscow, as Uros Spajic suffered an ankle injury and is a doubt for the clash.

Karsnodar will be without the duo of Kristoffer Olsson and Sergey Petrov who are currently serving accumulated yellow card suspensions.

Injuries: none

Doubtful: Uros Spajic

Suspensions: Kristoffer Olsson, Sergey Petrov

Dinamo Moscow vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Dmitri Skopintsev, Ivan Ordets, Roman Yevgenyev, Grigori Mozorov; Daniil Fomin, Charles Kabore; Clinton N'jie, Maximilian Philipp, Sebastian Szymanski; Sylvester Igboun

FC Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Kaio Pantaleao, A. Martynovich, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky, Danill Utkin; Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Viktor Claesson

Dinamo Moscow vs Krasnodar Prediction

Dinamo Moscow have flattered to deceive this season and will be facing off against a Krasodar side that have been among the form teams in the league this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and will be buoyed after securing qualification to the group stage of the Champions League.

Dinamo, on the other hand, got eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers two weeks ago and the extra rest afforded them could see them earn a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Dinamo Moscow 1-1 FC Krasodar