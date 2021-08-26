Dinamo Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Dinamo Moscow host Lokomotiv Moscow at the VTB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Friday, with both sides starting their seasons off strongly.
Dinamo Moscow are currently top of the league, having won four of their five matches so far. Sandro Schwarz's side have been flying of late and will be going into Friday's game off the back of a 1-0 win against Ural last time out.
Lokomotiv Moscow are unbeaten in the league and are only one point behind Dinamo Moscow. Marko Nikolic's side will hope to continue their unbeaten streak and potentially end the weekend at the top of the table.
With both sides in great form, added to the fact that this is a Moscow derby, expect Friday's clash to be an enthralling fixture.
Dinamo Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head
It is hard to split the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both teams winning two of their last five meetings against each other.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in May.
Dinamo Moscow Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W
Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W
Dinamo Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News
Dinamo Moscow
Daniil Lesovoy picked up an ACL injury earlier this month and is out for the season. Apart from that, Sandro Schwarz will have a full-strength side to choose from for Friday's fixture.
Injured: Daniil Lesovoy
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Lokomotiv Moscow
Ze Luis and Anton Miranchuk will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Murilo Cerqueira should make his return to the bench.
New signing Alexis Beka Beka should also feature in the game, although he is likely to start on the bench as well.
Injured: Ze Luis, Anton Miranchuk
Doubtful: Murilo Cerqueira
Suspended: None
Dinamo Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI
Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anton Shunin; Diego Laxalt, Ivan Ordec, Fabian Balbuena, Guillermo Varela; Daniil Fomin, Nikola Moro, Sebastian Szymanski; Arsen Zakharyan, Clinton N'Jie, Konstantin Tyukavin
Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Guilherme; Maciej Rybus, Tin Jedvaj, Stanislav Magkeev, Dmitri Rybchinskiy; Dmitri Barinov, Daniil Kulikov; Francois Kamano, Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Fedor Smolov, Vitali Lisakovich
Dinamo Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction
It's hard to pick between the two sides given the form they're in, but considering the talent on display, Friday's game is sure to be hotly contested.
We predict a draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.
Prediction: Dinamo Moscow 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
