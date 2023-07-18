Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19, 2023 

Dinamo Tbilisi and Astana meet in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday (July 19).

The tie is finely poised at 1-1 as the two sides shared the spoils in the Kazakhstan capital in the first leg last week.

Abat Aimbetov scored the opener for Astana in the 11th minute, but Gabriel Sigua denied them the win with an equaliser for the visitors in the 57th.

It was an engaging contest with Astana mustering 12 shots to Tbilisi's eight, but the Georgian side were more clinical, firing more on target than their hosts. However, better finishing on any other day might as well have resulted in a victory for them.

All's not lost yet, though, with Tbilisi looking to make amends at home in the deciding leg. It's also worth noting that the Blue-White are a different kettle of fish in Georgia, having scored 44 goals in 19 league games this year.

Speaking of Astana, the Kazakh giants are no less potent. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 17 games across competitions, winning 12 times.

Grigori Babayan's side will look to channel that momentum in Europe and boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dinamo and Astana have met just once before - last week in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying tie, which ended 1-1.

Dinamo have drawn their last three games 1-1.

Astana have won three of their last five games.

Astana have gone out in the first qualifying round of the Champions League in their last two appearances (2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons), like Tbilisi (2020-21 and 2021-22 season).

Astana's only appearance in the Champions League came in the 2015-16 season where they went out in the group stage after going winless in six games.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana Prediction

Dinamo fought hard away from home to secure a draw. They will look to play in the same vein at home, but Astana are a team with more experience, and the latter's curent form also holds them in good stead.

Prediction: Dinamo 1-2 Astana

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Astana

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes