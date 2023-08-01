Dinamo Tbilisi vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023 

Dinamo Tbilisi host Hamrun at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Georgian side was beaten 2-1 in Malta last week as Hamrun mounted a late comeback in the match to take an aggregate lead.

Following a goalless opening stanza, Zoran Marusic broke the deadlock for Tbilisi in the 59th minute. Hamrun managed to equalize through Joseph Mbong in the 81st minute, before netting the winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

It was a nerve-wracking end to a match that began on a relatively cagey note, and now, Tbilisi must win by at least a two-goal margin to reach the next round of the qualifiers.

Last weekend, though, the Blue-Whites managed to beat Locomotive Tbilisi 1-0 in the round of 16 of the Georgian Cup to add some wind to their sails.

Hamrun were headed towards a third consecutive defeat in the European qualifiers but produced incredible fighting spirit to claw their way back late into the match.

The Maltese outfit was battered 6-1 on aggregate by Maccabi Haifa in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. A 4-0 home loss was followed by a 2-1 defeat on the road, condemning them to the Conference League qualifiers instead.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Hamrun Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Dinamo Tbilisi and Hamrun

Hamrun have won just one of their last five European qualifiers: a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Tbilisi last week

Dinamo Tbilisi have won only three of their last 10 games in the European qualifiers

Hamrun have won only three of their 14 European qualifiers away from home, although two of them have come in the last four alone

Dinamo Tbilisi have lost each of their last four European qualifiers at home

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Hamrun Prediction

Dinamo Tbilisi has struggled at home in their last few European qualifiers, which gives Hamrun some hope. The Maltese side are no giants themselves, but have the advantage here, and could line up to frustrate their hosts.

A draw is enough for the visitors to advance and they should be able to secure exactly that.

Prediction: Dinamo Tbilisi 1-1 Hamrun

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Hamrun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes