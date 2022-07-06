Dinamo Tbilisi vs Paide Linnameeskond Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | Conference League qualifiers 2022

Dinamo Tbilisi and Paid Linnameskond will get their Conference League qualification campaign underway when they square off at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena on Thursday.

The Georgian outfit, who are unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games, will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and begin their quest for European football on the front foot.

Dinamo Tbilisi were sent crashing back down to earth last Wednesday when they fell to a 4-1 loss away to Dinamo Batumi.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winning streak, scoring an impressive 10 goals and conceding one.

Dinamo Tbilisi head into Thursday unbeaten in 10 straight home games, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Dinamo Kyiv in February.

Meanwhile, Paide failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Narva Trans.

This followed a 2-1 victory away to Tallinna Legion which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

Paide are currently fourth in the Estonian top-flight standings after picking up 33 points from 19 games.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Paide Linnameeskond Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Dinamo Tbilisi and Paide, and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Paide Linnameeskond head into the game unbeaten in each of their last three league outings, stretching back to May’s 1-0 loss to Nõmme Kalju.

Dinamo Tbilisi are unbeaten in each of their last 10 home games, picking up seven wins and three draws.

This fine run has been due to their solid defensive display as they have kept six clean sheets in their last 10 home outings.

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Paide Linnameeskond Prediction

Dinamo Tbilisi have made their home turf a fortress in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of coming away with the desired results on Thursday. While we expect Paide to put up a fight, we predict the hosts will claim a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Paide Linnameeskond

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Paide Linnameeskond Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo Tbilisi

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Dinamo Tbilisi have been solid defensively, keeping six clean sheets in their last 10 home games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in each of the hosts’ last five outings)

