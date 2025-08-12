Dinamo Tirana vs Hajduk Split Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Hajduk Split visit the Arena Kombetare on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Dinamo Tirana in the third qualifying round. The Croatian side currently hold a 2-1 advantage following their narrow victory at home last week in their first leg.

But contrary to the scoreline, Tirana led the match in the 36th minute when Dejvi Bregu broke the deadlock against the odds.

Split, though, came flying out of the blocks in the second half and took only four minutes into the restart to restore parity as Bruno Durdov made it 1-1 for the home side. Abdoulie Sanyang then gave Split the lead with their second of the evening in the 63rd minute, which eventually proved enough to seal a win.

On the edge of their first playoff appearance in all competitions since 2022, the Masters from the Sea only need a draw here to advance, as Split are aiming for their first appearance at a major European competition since 2010, when they qualified for the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Meanwhile, Tirana need a big performance at home to turn the tie around and come into the fixture unbeaten in their last three European outings in the Albanian capital, winning two.

Dinamo Tirana vs Hajduk Split Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second official clash between the sides in history.

Dinamo Tirana are unbeaten in their last three home games, winning twice.

Hajduk Split have failed to win any of their last eight games away from home in Europe, but have drawn their most recent three.

The Masters from the Sea have won their last four games in all competitions and remain unbeaten in all five matches so far.

Dinamo Tirana vs Hajduk Split Prediction

Hajduk Split tend to struggle away from home, something that Dinamo Tirana will be looking to exploit here in the hopes of turning the tie on its head. However, the Croatian side are no pushovers. They can fight back, and we expect this match to end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Dinamo Tirana 1-1 Hajduk Split

Dinamo Tirana vs Hajduk Split Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

