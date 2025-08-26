Dinamo vs Jagiellonia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Dinamo Tirana and Jagiellonia will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Arena Kombetare.

The visitors hold a three-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in Poland last week. Jesus Imaz broke the deadlock in the 12th minute while Afimico Pululu doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Norbert Wojtuszek wrapped up the scoring five minutes into the second half.

Both sides were not in action over the weekend. Jagiellonia were handed the weekend off to focus on this game while Tirana are set to begin their domestic campaign with Vilaznia's visit in the Albanian Superiore on Sunday.

The winner of this tie advances to the main stage of the Conference League while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

Dinamo vs Jagiellonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Jagiellonia's eight games across competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals

Tirana's five games in the Conference League qualifiers this season have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Jagiellonia's last six away games in the Conference League have produced less than three goals.

Jagiellonia have won all three away games they have played this season by a one-goal margin.

Dinamo vs Jagiellonia Prediction

This season marks Dinamo's return to European club football for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign. They have overachieved to get this far, having already overcome two rounds of qualifiers to get here. However, they had their work cut out for them against superior opposition and their first leg thrashing leaves them with more work to do.

Jagiellonia made their bow in the main stage of a UEFA competition in last year's Conference League. They made it all the way to the quarterfinal before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Real Betis. The Białystok outfit will be aiming to repeat this feat and entertainment could be on the cards giving their expansive style.

Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Tirana 1-2 Jagiellonia

Dinamo vs Jagiellonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jagiellonia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Jagiellonia to score over 1.5 goals

