Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Dinamo Zagreb lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Stadion Maksimir on Tuesday.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Preview

Dinamo Zagreb are currently at the top of their league on the domestic front and have been fairly impressive so far. The Croatian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Rossoneri thrashed Monza by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

AC Milan @acmilan 🖤



Caro Sic, è passato un altro anno...



#SempreMilan Missing a friend whose life was taken too soonCaro Sic, è passato un altro anno... Missing a friend whose life was taken too soon ❤️🖤 Caro Sic, è passato un altro anno... 😢 #SempreMilan https://t.co/cKnv56Aqir

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dinamo Zagreb have lost all their five matches against AC Milan in the history of this fixture - their joint-worst record against a single opponent in European competitions.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September this year and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for AC Milan.

AC Milan have won their last two away games against Dinamo Zagreb by an aggregate 6-1 margin and last played such a fixture over 22 years ago.

AC Milan's flawless record of five victories from five games against Dinamo Zagreb is their best against a single opponent in European competitions.

Dinamo Zagreb have lost only one of their last five matches at home in the UEFA Champions League, with their only defeat during this period coming in 2019.

AC Milan's only victory in the UEFA Champions League this season came in the reverse fixture against Dinamo Zagreb last month.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have been impressive on the domestic front this season but have largely failed to step up in the UEFA Champions League. The Rossoneri will be intent on a place in the knock-outs and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a fair share of upsets in recent years. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes